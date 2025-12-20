[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Park Jae Hong, CEO of Gang San Polymer

'Gang San Polymer,' a startup that develops a recycling system for discarded optical fiber cables to achieve RE100 through waste treatment and disposal



Recycling discarded optical fiber cables using an eco-friendly process, with the non-recyclable 20% portion disposed of via landfill

This 100% eco-friendly process does not use water or heat, thus avoiding secondary environmental pollution

Gang San Polymer Co., Ltd. is a startup that develops a system for recycling discarded optical fiber cables to achieve RE100 through waste treatment and disposal. The company was founded in June 2023 by CEO Park Jae Hong (50).Gang San Polymer has developed a system that utilizes an eco-friendly process to recycle discarded optical fiber cables currently collected nationwide and destined for landfill treatment, with the non-recyclable portion, accounting for 20%, disposed of via landfill.Park stated, "We are working on a system to recycle the remaining 20% in the future," adding, "Our ultimate goal is to achieve a 95% recycling rate."An Jaegyun, the director of the R&D center at Gang San Polymer and the developer of the technology, explained, "The biggest feature and advantage of our method of recycling discarded optical fiber cables is that it uses absolutely no water or heat. Since it prevents secondary environmental pollution by avoiding water or heat, it can be called a 100% eco-friendly process."Gang San Polymer is registered as an official KT supplier and plans to register with other mobile carriers, such as LG and SK, in the future. The company also plans to collaborate with regional broadcasters and establish branch offices in each region to treat locally generated volumes independently."The Wonju factory in Gangwon Province, where the headquarters is located, will handle the Gangwon, Gyeonggi, and Seoul regions. The remaining provinces will operate under a direct management system."What made CEO Park decide to start a company? "Several years ago, during a meeting with an acquaintance, I learned that Korea had yet to develop technology for treating discarded optical fiber cables, so they were all being landfilled. It seemed wasteful to throw away these expensive cables, so I sought ways to reuse them. Ultimately, I decided to try developing the technology myself. After about five years of many failures and setbacks, I finally succeeded."After starting his business, Park said, "As global environmental issues continue to rise, I feel immense satisfaction and pride that our technology can contribute, even in a small way, to protecting the Earth's environment."Gang San Polymer is structured with an R&D center director, a sales team, a production team, and a management team. The company plans to hire 100 people nationwide through continuous recruitment.Regarding future plans, Park said, "Based on our experience in Korea, we will first pioneer markets in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Singapore. We then aim to expand into advanced economies such as those in Europe, Japan, and the U.S. As global RE100 implementation becomes more important, we aspire to lead worldwide RE100 practices through this business."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com