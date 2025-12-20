[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] PARK JU HAN, CEO of Nova Coland

'Nova Coland,' a startup manufacturing coastal erosion prevention blocks—a type of block structure applied in marine environments



Development of multifunctional precast concrete structures incorporating sand screens and attenuation structures

Simultaneously achieving coastal erosion mitigation, sand loss suppression, ecosystem protection, and structural stability

Nova Coland is a startup that manufactures coastal erosion prevention blocks, a type of block structure applied in marine environments. The company was founded in September 2023 by CEO PARK JU HAN (48).Nova Coland's manufacturing method, the precast concrete method, involves transporting prefabricated concrete members from a factory to the construction site for assembly. This contrasts with the conventional method (in-situ concrete), where concrete is poured and cured directly on-site."Because production occurs under strict control in the factory, the concrete's strength, durability, and finish quality are superior and consistent. Production is possible regardless of weather conditions, preventing quality degradation. Furthermore, by eliminating the on-site processes of formwork installation, concrete pouring, and curing, we can significantly reduce the overall construction period. Mass production results in lower unit costs, and a shorter construction period decreases indirect costs. This method involves assembling prefabricated members on-site, enabling shorter project timelines."Precast concrete is primarily used in civil engineering PC, such as bridges, PC storage basins, retaining walls, sound barrier bases, closed conduits, power ducts, and common tunnels. It is also used in architectural PC, including columns, slabs, beams, and wall panels for PC warehouses, PC cold storage facilities, PC knowledge industry centers, PC underground parking garages, and PC modular housing. Precast concrete is being applied in various other fields as well. Precast concrete is a crucial technology that enhances efficiency and quality in the construction industry. Its utilization is expected to expand further, aligning with the recent trend of 'off-site construction.'"Due to indiscriminate development and climate change, Korean coastlines are severely eroding, with large quantities of sand lost annually. Such activity leads to the destruction of the marine environment, reduced local tourism, and a stagnant regional economy. Yet, countermeasures remain insufficient. Nova Coland has developed eco-friendly coastal erosion and sand loss prevention blocks to protect the environment sustainably."According to PARK, "This innovative technology captures coastal sand loss and prevents erosion and sand loss along the shoreline. It will also reduce costs for local governments by lowering annual littoral nourishment (sand replenishment) expenses."Nova Coland's multifunctional precast concrete blocks incorporate sand screens and attenuation structures that mitigate coastal erosion, suppress sand loss, protect ecosystems, and ensure structural stability. The integrated designs within the water passage holes, including curved ramps, vortex-inducing surfaces, and resistance attenuation chambers, maximize sand capture efficiency while controlling seawater outflow. This coastal protection structure comprehensively achieves long-term stability and enhanced eco-friendliness.Unlike conventional submerged blocks, Nova Coland's blocks for preventing coastal erosion and sand loss are installed near the shoreline in very shallow water using simple equipment. The product's top remains exposed by at least 200 mm, which is a key feature. Furthermore, the blocks are installed without interlocking, and they maintain a minimum spacing of 500 mm between products. This allows for flexible installation that follows the shoreline's natural shape without obstructing seawater flow.PARK emphasized, "The sand screen's operating mechanism is a key strength." The sand screen is permanently fixed as an integral part beneath the water passage hole inside the prevention block. Its front surface features a curved slope that naturally draws in seawater and carries sand along with it. The rear features a curved surface that induces a vortex, reducing the speed of the outflow current and inducing internal eddies. This process increases the sand retention time."Nova Coland's blocks have a short manufacturing period, quick installation, low construction difficulty, and low prevention measure costs, making them highly economical. The prevention measure period is also semi-permanent. Our technology consistently operates in diverse coastal environments and shows excellent performance in suppressing both sand inflow and outflow, while also preventing erosion. The stability of the structure has been validated across various conditions, ranging from calm coastlines to areas with strong waves. It effectively supports shoreline restoration and erosion mitigation, overcoming the limitations of conventional submerged breakwater blocks. Its environmentally friendly design also has outstanding potential to contribute to protecting the marine ecosystem. In conclusion, we think this block is the only one of its kind in Korea and abroad, given its many benefits. We are confident that our blocks provide unique advantages in terms of cost and functionality when compared to the annual expenses associated with littoral nourishment, conventional submerged breakwater blocks, and other coastal measures."Nova Coland is composed of experts, including a marine construction specialist with 28 years of design and field experience who manages the development of the prevention blocks comprehensively, public procurement managers, and managers in prevention block and PC design.Regarding future plans, PARK said, "We will concentrate on improving our technology and expanding into the market," and added, "We want to get involved in public procurement in Korea and pilot projects by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries to use the successful results from our tests in real locations.