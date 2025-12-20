[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Kim Jaesik, CEO of DIXIE Media

'DIXIE Media,' a media technology startup that integrates and designs space, technology, and content



Providing technology-based design solutions that are specialized for diverse spaces, such as exhibition halls and theme parks, presenting a new standard for media spaces with a vertically integrated system that encompasses everything from planning to operation

'DIXIE Media' is a media technology startup that organically integrates and designs space, technology, and content. Founded in June 2022 by CEO Kim Jaesik, the company is rapidly gaining attention by providing customized media solutions for spaces such as exhibition halls and theme parks.After majoring in visual design in college, Kim began his career in video design. His interest in the interaction between content and space led him to expand his focus beyond simple video production. He recognized the impact that integrated design involving physical environments and hardware has on spatial experiences. This awareness drove Kim to expand into integrated media space design, incorporating diverse technologies such as LED displays, projection mapping, and interactive sensors."DIXIE Media provides design solutions that integrate content and technology for exhibition halls and theme parks. Recently, we have broadened its business scope to include the development of AI-based operating systems and markerless motion recognition technology. We aim to define media spaces through an integrated perspective that connects technology and design."Dixie Media's core competitive advantage lies in its vertically integrated system, which encompasses planning, design, construction, and operation. While most companies specialize in either content production or equipment installation, Dixie Media provides complete, end-to-end services, including spatial analysis, content planning, system design, equipment setup, commissioning, and operational management. Customers recognize this approach for its high communication efficiency and rapid response to technical issues.Dixie Media focuses not just on functional installations but also on media direction that expresses a space's vibe and brand story. The company's strengths lie in its sensory planning capabilities rooted in visual and video design, coupled with technical expertise to meticulously integrate diverse technological elements such as LEDs, projectors, sensors, networks, and AI systems.Its AI-based exhibition hall operation system introduces intelligent monitoring functions designed for exhibition halls and theme parks. The system automatically detects abnormal situations and creates an autonomous operating environment, allowing for automatic control of lighting, audio, and video systems.Additionally, the Azure Kinect technology enables markerless motion recognition, which detects human movement without the need for wearable devices. This technology is currently being used for indoor safety monitoring in homes of elderly individuals living alone, as well as in childcare centers. Future expansion plans target areas such as healthcare, exhibition interactions, and industrial sites."We are developing our own markerless sensors using Azure Kinect and AI-based anomaly detection systems. Through a B2B subscription model, we plan to supply these sensors to daycare centers and the homes of elderly individuals living alone to establish a sustainable revenue structure."Before starting construction, the company utilizes a plan to mitigate project risks and enhance its appeal to clients by providing technical inspections and visual feedback through 3D design simulations.DIXIE Media has pioneered its market by building trust through a strategy of pilot installations for actual customers and gathering on-site feedback after product development. The company is currently expanding its market by focusing on daycare centers and the homes of elderly individuals living alone. It is doing so by promoting its real-time monitoring capabilities and safety detection technology."We are pursuing collaborations with distribution networks for infant facilities and institutions related to the silver industry, while also making proposals for local government welfare projects. Alongside registration with the Public Procurement Service, we plan to strengthen online demonstration experience marketing."DIXIEMEDIA began receiving IR proposals from venture capitalists in September 2024 and successfully secured 500 million won in seed funding in June 2025 through pitches to multiple VC firms. The company is preparing for a second round of investments and has expanded to 15 employees, including a planning team, a technology team, an LED display team, and a company-affiliated research institute.Regarding future vision, Kim stated, "We will develop a 5G-based auto-tracking algorithm that utilizes our markerless, ultra-lightweight motion capture sensors to store human motion data and render past movements in 3D space.""Through this, we plan to create and provision a platform offering behavioral observation data needed by people in various fields, such as infants, elderly individuals living alone, industrial site workers, and healthcare professionals. In the long term, we hope this technology will contribute to safety, documentation, and well-being."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com