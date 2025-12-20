[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Jeong Seongu, CEO of Romantic Earth

'Romantic Earth,' a startup operating 'Senshave,' a self-care brand for bald heads and body hair



Romantic Earth is a startup that operates 'Senshave,' a self-care brand for bald heads and body hair. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Jeong Seongu (31).Jeong majored in design in Korea and completed a master's program in London. Later, the Dooyang Cultural Foundation operated Geonmyeongwon, where he graduated from the 10th class. There, he studied the intersection of philosophy, business, and society."I've been bald for eight years. The daily inconvenience of shaving led me to create this brand. I wanted to create tools that would make life less cumbersome and uncomfortable for people like me. Senshave is the beginning of that."Senshave's flagship product is the 'Bald and Balls' shaver. This dedicated shaver for bald heads and body hair care features a 360-degree rotating head, an ergonomic grip, and one-touch replaceable cartridges. Its design is optimized for the curves of the scalp, armpits, arms, and legs, not beards, reflecting the real-world needs of frequent shavers. Additionally, the company is developing accessory products to support overall daily self-care, such as a solid shaving bar, blade cleaner, and a hygienic holder."Senshave isn't just for people who have lost their hair. It's for people who choose to live with a bald head and those who incorporate body hair management into their daily routine. Most existing razors are optimized only for facial hair and are limited when used on the scalp or body. We identified three major issues and aimed to improve them."Jeong emphasized, "We found that the shaving structure was difficult to apply to curves, that the internal design was inconvenient to clean, and that the grip shape was uncomfortable because it didn't adapt to different uses.""Senshave took a different approach from the beginning to address these issues. Crucially, Senshave was created by someone who uses it daily, resulting in superior product refinement and a user-centric design."Senshave will launch its first product on the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter in September 2025. The initial goal is to build a community of bald head fandom and gauge the global customer response. Following the campaign, the company plans to launch its minimum viable product (MVP) primarily through its online store and on Amazon. The goal is to secure over 500 reviews."We have designed our marketing strategy with a review-centric structure in mind. We believe that actual users talking about the product are more persuasive than advertising. Therefore, influencer experience groups and securing early backer reviews are core to our marketing strategy."What made CEO Jeong decide to start a new company? "The product development process began with a personal need. I often cut myself while shaving my head, which causes discomfort. Subsequently, I created a prototype to solve this problem. When acquaintances tried the prototype and said, 'I'd buy this, too,' I decided to commercialize it."After starting his business, Jeong said, "We're still in the early stages, but the reactions from people who've experienced the product are highly motivating." He added, "One test user said, 'This product doesn't feel like a tool for shaving hair; it feels like a tool for taking care of myself.' That comment really stuck with me. It's rewarding to know that we can positively impact users' daily lives and self-esteem, even in a small way, beyond just functionality."Regarding future plans, Jeong said, "Our goal this year is to have a successful Kickstarter funding campaign. Securing a fandom base and stabilizing the product's market launch are our top priorities.""We plan to expand the product line in our online shopping mall and on global platforms by diversifying our offerings to include shaving bars, shaving pads, and holders. In the long term, our goal is to establish ourselves as a brand that specializes in bald head and body hair care. I still shave every day and encounter persistent inconveniences. Reducing these inconveniences one by one is the direction this brand is taking."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com