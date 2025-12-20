[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Jinseok Park, CEO of MANTIC Korea

'MANTIC Korea,' a startup developing digital healthcare solutions that integrate AI technology with exercise equipment



Developed weight training exercise equipment with smart mirror installation, analyzing the user's exercise posture from multiple angles

Increased safety by installing a weight-combining device that prevents barbell crush accidents 100%

MANTIC Korea is a startup that develops digital healthcare solutions integrating AI technology with exercise equipment. Jinseok Park (29), the CEO, completed his master's degree in the Department of Smart Healthcare Science and Technology Convergence at Kangwon National University. He is currently pursuing his Ph.D. and founded the company in August 2022.Park stated, “MANTIC Korea prevents injuries that can occur during exercise,” adding, “We are developing smart exercise equipment that provides real-time feedback to ensure users exercise with proper form.The company's flagship product is the 'Smart Multi-Block Machine,' an AI-based exercise device that utilizes a smart mirror. Specifically, it is a weight training machine with a smart mirror installation.Park explained, "The most significant difference from existing exercise equipment is that three cameras installed at the front, side, and lower part analyze the user's posture from multiple angles. The AI algorithm we developed recognizes the exercise in real time, analyzes posture, and provides immediate feedback via the front smart mirror if it detects an injury risk.""The patented weight-combining device eliminates traditional heavy disc weights, enabling simple weight adjustment via pins. More importantly, if the barbell descends beyond the user's range of motion, the weight connection automatically disengages to prevent barbell crush accidents."Park stated, "MANTIC Korea possesses three major competitive advantages." The first competitive advantage is technological differentiation. Existing smart mirror products primarily focus on correcting posture for bodyweight exercises."Serious injuries occur during weight training, yet solutions for this area are scarce. MANTIC Korea utilizes three cameras in its weight training equipment to provide multi-angle analysis, along with posture correction algorithms that are specifically designed for weight training. In fact, MANTIC Korea has received an official test report showing 95.33% exercise recognition accuracy and 99.33% posture analysis accuracy."The second competitive advantage is the lower price of MANTIC Korea's product. There are other products based on robotics technology for posture correction and injury prevention. While those products cost around 20 to 30 million won, MANTIC Korea's product is priced at around 10 million won, offering a much more reasonable price.The third competitive advantage is safety and convenience. "The patented weight-combining device fundamentally prevents barbell crush accidents. Removing disc-type weights also prevents collision or pinching accidents. Furthermore, rather than adjusting the weight by swapping disc weights, users can now adjust it by inserting pins into the weight blocks, which greatly enhances user convenience."Currently, MANTIC Korea is concentrating on the B2B market. Key customers include gyms, corporate wellness centers, and physical therapy centers."We supplied products to the employee wellness center at Hill De Loci Country Club, and the response was so positive that we received repeat orders. We also set up a test bed at the lab of the Department of Sports Science at Kangwon National University and received positive evaluations from experts. Our marketing strategy involves securing actual user reviews and feedback by establishing test beds through local human networks. We are also promoting our technological capabilities by participating in international conferences such as 'SPIE Photonics West.' Moving forward, we plan to use TV media and influencer marketing. We intend to target the B2C market by producing lower-priced products, such as chin-up dipping machines, in the future. Additionally, we plan to build our own gym to promote the brand and reach general consumers."MANTIC Korea is preparing for venture business certification following its conversion to a corporation. Following certification, MANTIC Korea will aggressively seek investments and strive to secure selection for the 2027 TIPS program.MANTIC Korea consists of five core members, including CEO Park. "First, Professor Jeon Huijae of Kangwon National University is our technical advisor. He provides extensive technical consultation on research related to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and image classification. Team member Oh Yeongtaek is responsible for promotion and marketing, leveraging his skills in video editing and web, and detailed page production. Lee Taehyeong, another team member, is responsible for developing exercise equipment and hardware technology, drawing on his background as an undergraduate researcher. Each member possesses expertise in specialized areas such as AI, hardware development, and marketing, creating strong synergy. We consider our collaborative relationship with the Kangwon National University research team a significant asset."Regarding future plans, Park said, "Our short-term goal is to complete development of the integrated smart mirror system and convert to a corporation by the end of the year," adding, "We aim to generate 100 million won in sales by 2025 and formally hire two team members."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com