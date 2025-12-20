[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Kim Dong wook, CEO of MOAFRIENDS

'MOAFRIENDS,' a startup operating an AI- and blockchain-based fandom platform



MOAFRIENDS is a startup that operates an AI- and blockchain-based fandom platform. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Kim Dong wook (42).Kim said, "MOAFRIENDS operates a branded 'fandom platform' that helps brands form and grow a fandom based on blockchain technology." He added, "We are living in an era where anyone can be a creator or a brand. Fandom isn't just for celebrities. We started with the idea that anyone who can become a brand should be able to create meaningful relationships with their fans."MOAFRIENDS is a branded fandom service powered by blockchain technology that helps brands connect directly with their fans and strengthen those relationships."We're bringing the business of fandom, once reserved for celebrities, to popular small brands, turning regulars into fans. By maintaining close communication with loyal fans, we can establish a sustainable business model. Fans feel a sense of belonging to the brand, receive exclusive offers, and develop a deeper relationship with it. In some cases, they even act as viral marketers for the brand. MOAFRIENDS enables a wide range of brands to participate in creating a fandom, including artists, influencers, creators, content IP companies, and communities, as well as online and offline services."MOAFRIENDS is a platform centered on pure fandom, free from advertising and algorithm-driven structures. Instead of relying on the 'exposure'-focused structure of YouTube and Instagram, it enables brands to cultivate loyal relationships with their fans according to the brands' preferences."The blockchain-based membership issuance and management function prevents the forgery and illegal transfer of memberships and ensures the transparency and safety of transactions. Membership itself becomes a digital asset, allowing brands to manage secondary distribution. Anyone can create a fandom. Local businesses, influencers, content creators, artists, communities, and other small brands can all create a sustainable revenue model by directly connecting with their fans. We've lowered the barrier to entry for brands to run a digital fandom because the platform itself provides integrated customer management, content distribution, membership sales, fan community management, and on-site payment integrations."MOAFRIENDS finds and onboards brands directly, helping them market to convert existing customers into fans. Kim said, "We're working with small brands, content creators, artists, communities, and more. We are also running promotions for various target audiences," adding, "We anticipate achieving viral marketing through social media by consistently creating content that enhances the fan experience."MOAFRIENDS has attracted seed investment and recently completed the TIPS R&D support project. The company plans to commercialize its services and raise pre-A investments by the end of this year or early next year.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "Based on my experience in AI development and platform business operation, I joined MOAFRIENDS as CTO in 2022. After confirming the vision of the new service, however, I secured a stake and became CEO in 2023. We planned communities based on specific professions at the time, and now they have grown into a brand and are active in the current service."After starting his business, Kim said, "Seeing actual brands and fans connect and interact to create new experiences is the most rewarding part. In particular, when we see small brands build a fan base and experience an increase in sales or customer loyalty, we know we're doing a beneficial job as a platform."MOAFRIENDS currently has five members, including the shareholders. The team has plenty of practical experience in blockchain business, platform operation, and content planning. They actively collaborate with external experts when necessary.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "The K-brand fandom universe is expected to be active worldwide and we will keep up with this trend by fulfilling our role as a fandom platform and launching fandom-based membership commerce."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com