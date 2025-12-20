[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Lee Yun-Suk, CEO of VORM BIO

'VORM BIO,' a company developing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits capable of simultaneously testing two-row diagnostic kits



Developing diagnostic kits that detect various diseases using quantum dots (QDs), a novel diagnostic material

Enabling the implementation of a multiplex diagnostic system that diagnoses multiple diseases simultaneously with a single kit

"We are developing a point-of-care, rapid diagnostic system based on high-sensitivity quantum dot technology. We are developing a fluorescence measurement device capable of simultaneously testing two-row diagnostic kits."VORM BIO develops antigens, antibodies, and IVD test kits. The company was founded in March 2024 by CEO Lee Yun-Suk (49).Lee stated, "As a research-focused venture company, we accurately diagnose diseases based on our unique core technology that independently curates and produces high-sensitivity, high-efficacy antibodies." She added, "Our goal is to pioneer new frontiers in personalized health management by creating an innovative smart healthcare system that offers optimal solutions tailored to each individual's health conditions."The fluorescence measurement device developed by VORM BIO enables ultra-high-sensitivity quantitative analysis. It offers detection performance that is 500 to 1,000 times superior to conventional gold (Au)-based measurement methods and can accurately detect minute amounts of causative agents at the pg/mL level."Its outstanding photostability resolves the instability issues of existing fluorescent probe-based diagnostic kits (e.g., europium) and maintains stable performance over extended periods. Depending on their particle size, quantum dots emit light at various wavelengths, enabling the implementation of multiplex diagnostic capabilities and the simultaneous diagnosis of multiple diseases with a single kit."The kit provides accuracy equivalent to that of existing, high-cost (2–3 million won) single-row devices for measuring fluorescence in diagnostic kits in Korea, and it can simultaneously measure two-row diagnostic kits. It is planned to be supplied at a reasonable price in the 1 million won range."This is a quantum dot-based rapid diagnostic kit. The diagnostic kits function similarly to existing gold-based rapid tests, relying on immune reactions between antigens and antibodies. However, by utilizing quantum dots, these kits enable highly sensitive quantitative analysis (measured in pg/mL) and provide detection performance that is 500 to 1,000 times more effective than traditional gold materials. This advanced capability makes them particularly valuable for identifying causative agents in various diseases and conditions that have been challenging to diagnose in the past. The ability of quantum dots to emit different wavelengths based on particle size enables their use in multiplex diagnostics. While conventional fluorescent rapid diagnostic kits typically use europium materials, VORM BIO's quantum dot nanoparticles are eco-friendly. Their high stability resolves the limitations of existing diagnostic kits that use conventional fluorescent probes."VORM BIO is currently negotiating a master distribution agreement with a specialized distribution company that has secured numerous key accounts, including tertiary, university, and general hospitals. Through this partnership, VORM BIO plans to leverage its partner's extensive marketing and sales channels to rapidly and stably establish a sales network in Korea."Beyond the Korean market, we are preparing to enter high-potential overseas markets, such as China, the U.S., and Indonesia. We are exploring expansion into the global market by establishing local partnerships and checking regulatory requirements."VORM BIO plans to secure accelerator investment (seed investment) in the second half of this year and subsequently apply for the TIPS program. The company intends to attract continuous investment to increase its value.VORM BIO consists of six members, including CEO Lee. "Including me, four of us conduct research: two Ph. D.s, one master's degree holder, and one bachelor's degree holder. Our company also includes one Ph.D. in business development and one management support person."Regarding future plans, Lee said, "Our short-term goal is to complete construction of an IVD medical device GMP facility this year to strengthen our product manufacturing and quality control capabilities." She added, "We also plan to conduct clinical trials for our quantum dot diagnostic kit to ensure its effectiveness and reliability."Lee added, "We plan to strengthen our core product portfolio and diversify our pipeline by developing a point-of-care, rapid diagnostic system based on high-sensitivity quantum dot technology. Currently, we are focusing on developing diagnostic systems for bee venom allergies, female genital infections, and sexually transmitted infections. This will enhance medical accessibility through rapid and accurate point-of-care diagnostics.""Furthermore, we plan to expand our product pipeline by establishing additional point-of-care diagnostic systems for animal infectious diseases and entering new markets. Ultimately, we aim to expand our business domain to include personal home diagnostic systems that can diagnose, prevent, and monitor various diseases."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com