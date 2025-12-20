[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Lee Do Kyun, CEO of Brandslab

'Brandslab,' a startup, develops natural ingredients and products for the healthcare and beauty brands



Brandslab is a startup that develops natural ingredients and products for the healthcare and beauty brands. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Lee Do Kyun (45).Brandslab develops integrated healthcare and beauty brands based on natural ingredients. The company aims to provide consumers with a healthy and beautiful life they can trust.Its flagship brands, 'Louaude' and 'pureby,' introduce a wide range of products to the market."The mist launched by Louaude is a convenient skincare product that integrates complex routines, such as toner, serum, and essence, into one step. Currently, we are developing a multifunctional daily cream, sun serum, and sheet mask based on momordica grosvenorii extract. Their launch is imminent. The goal is to provide consumers with a simple yet effective skincare solution."Lee emphasized, "The product's greatest competitive advantage is its simplicity, effectively combining multiple functions into one product." "We create and use our own proprietary ingredient formulations centered on verified natural ingredients. This approach has earned high consumer trust in both safety and efficacy, ensuring the entire family can use our products with peace of mind."Brandslab utilizes various online platforms, such as NAVER Smart Store, Coupang, and Wadiz, for marketing purposes. Lee stated, "We are pursuing various marketing activities to strengthen direct communication with consumers, including collaborating with social media influencers, engaging in live commerce, and managing consumer experience groups.""Our target for attracting seed investment is 200 to 300 million won. The funds raised will be allocated towards R&D and technology transfer for natural ingredients, developing new products, obtaining product certifications, and strengthening overseas market entry and marketing activities."What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? "I gained extensive experience in online sales and marketing. While serving as a project manager for projects that support online market development with various institutions, I encountered numerous products. This process inspired me to start a company and create a personalized brand and product. I founded the company using funds I had saved and an initial startup loan."After starting his business, Lee said, "I feel the greatest satisfaction when the ideas I planned are turned into actual products, delivered to consumers, and they express their satisfaction after using them." He added, "In 2024, we received the Uiwang City Outstanding Startup Commendation. I am proud that we are gaining interest from consumers beyond the Korean market."Brandslab consists of three experts in marketing, product planning, and design, including CEO Lee. The company is securing a research workforce to strengthen R&D and is collaborating closely with various specialized partners.Regarding future plans, Lee said, "Our goal is to continuously find new natural ingredients, expand our product lineup, and establish ourselves as a global brand." He added, "In the long term, we aim to build an information platform where anyone can easily access information related to natural ingredients used in the healthcare and beauty industries."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com