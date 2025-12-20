[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Kim Nayoung, CEO of SaliTar

'SaliTar,' a startup developing a self-test kit for stress hormones in saliva and a dedicated app



SaliTar is a startup that develops a self-test kit for stress hormones in saliva, as well as a dedicated app The company was founded in December 2024 by CEO Kim Nayoung (49).She majored in molecular biology in Korea and obtained her Ph.D. in the U.S., after which she spent many years researching immuno-oncology drugs at domestic and international research institutes.SaliTar is a company that develops targeted test kits that save lives. The company enables simple self-testing of stress hormones, sex hormones, and more using non-invasive methods such as urine, saliva, and sweat."SaliTar is currently developing a kit and app for simple self-testing of stress hormones using saliva. Current Korean and international saliva stress tests require patients or healthcare professionals to collect samples and send them to a laboratory. Saliva stress hormone tests require payment for medical expenses not covered by the national health insurance and involve sending four saliva samples at once. The research analysis takes about two weeks. The cost averages around 200,000 won due to the expensive equipment and personnel required."SaliTar's self-test kit allows users to test their saliva stress hormones easily. Results are linked to a dedicated app for recording and monitoring. If stress exceeds a certain level, the app recommends meditation music, deep breathing, journaling, and so on. Based on this, automatic pattern analysis and detailed reports are possible."SaliTar targets office workers in their 20s and 30s who may experience high stress, as well as postpartum mothers dealing with depression and infants and adolescents. Currently, we are conducting B2B marketing, targeting postpartum care centers first. We plan to proceed with full-scale distribution and promotion after acquiring KOLAS certification and advancing the prototype design in the second half of this year. Based on customer feedback, we will improve the app's UI/UX, mass-produce prototypes, and actively seek investments."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "The pandemic period led to social isolation and, in turn, brought attention to the need to address social depression, often called 'Covid blues.' Even though the pandemic has ended, a survey by the National Center for Mental Health found that 74% of the population has experienced mental health issues in the past year. I decided to take on the challenge of starting a business to try to improve this situation. In 2024, my employment at a patent law firm led to my selection for the Pre-Startup Package. This program enabled me to develop a prototype and a dedicated app."After starting her business, Kim said, "Postpartum depression is a common symptom experienced by 68.5% of mothers, though the severity varies. Mothers often believe they are responsible for postpartum depression, and managing infants presents communication challenges. I felt immense fulfillment when parents at postpartum care centers who used the SaliTar product told me that receiving care reduced their aversion to pregnancy and childbirth."SaliTar is currently operated by executive officers who have experience managing SaaS platform development at large Korean and international enterprises and cloud service providers. There are also executive officers responsible for financial management and investment consulting.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We will develop an all-in-one SaliTar solution that will enable individuals across all life stages—including mothers, infants, adolescents, military personnel, young adults, middle-aged individuals, and seniors—to measure and manage their stress." She added, "Our ultimate goal is to develop a comprehensive digital healthcare platform."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com