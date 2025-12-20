[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Pae KiHwan, CEO of SEOAN PROTECH

'SEOAN PROTECH,' a startup that directly manufactures car wash chemicals and supplies



Planning products that go beyond simple performance to consider design and user experience

Distributing world-class brand products, such as RUPES polishers and IK sprayers

SEOAN PROTECH is a startup that manufactures car wash chemicals and supplies directly. The company was founded in June 2023 by CEO Pae KiHwan (42).Pae said, "We manufacture car wash chemicals and supplies directly. We are the official Korean importer of RUPES, the world's leading polisher brand, and the exclusive Korean distributor for electric sprayers of IK, a premium sprayer brand." "We also operate 'Autogrooming,' a consumer-focused car wash YouTube channel. The channel expands our brand by naturally connecting content and products."Its core items are consumer-centric car wash chemicals and detailing supplies. The company distributes its own branded products, as well as global brands such as RUPES polishers and IK sprayers. It has recently concentrated on creating eco-friendly car wash products."In particular, we prioritize product development by considering the environmental impact of car washing, and we have significantly increased our investment in R&D. We started in distribution and expanded into manufacturing, which is the opposite direction from typical R&D-focused startups."Pae stated, "We leverage our distribution experience to deeply understand market needs and directly incorporate them into product development." He added, "We already transact with over 5,000 detailing shops nationwide and have established a business-to-business shopping mall and open market sales network.""We plan products that go beyond simple performance to consider design and user experience. We design with the image consumers will project when using our products in mind. Direct communication through our YouTube channel, 'Autogrooming,' enhances product trust and purchase conversion rates."SEOAN PROTECH provides videos on product usage, comparison tests, and tips primarily through the YouTube channel 'Autogrooming.'"We have already entered business-to-business shopping malls and major Korean open markets. Our next step is to target entry into large distribution channels like Costco and Emart. We are also actively pursuing overseas expansion. Interest in K-brands, driven by K-pop, is spreading to the car wash industry. Seizing this opportunity, we are preparing to increase exports to Southeast Asia, China, and Japan."What made CEO Pae decide to start a new company? "Through manufacturing and distributing car wash products, I've gained more firsthand experience than anyone else about what truly makes a fantastic product and what recurring issues arise in the field. As the company grew, my conviction that 'we must make it ourselves' strengthened. Above all, witnessing the environmental impact of the car wash process made me acutely aware of the urgent need for eco-friendly product development. We covered the initial startup capital through revenue secured from our existing distribution business. Subsequently, we began our first R&D investment through a Startup Package program."Pae stated, "The greatest reward comes when consumers provide feedback saying, 'This product is really well made,'" adding, "When customers who purchased our products after watching our videos become brand fans and return voluntarily, we feel a sense of pride knowing that we are building a brand, not just being a simple manufacturer."SEOAN PROTECH operates with a lean, elite team across all departments—product planning, content creation, sales, marketing, customer management, and manufacturing—enabling flexible collaboration. The company aims to have a structure that allows for rapid expansion by partnering with external experts or companies as needed.Regarding future plans, Pae said, "We aim to establish a full-scale mass production system based on our newly completed factory in January 2025. By entering major Korean distribution channels and participating in overseas exhibitions, we plan to expand our exports." He added, "In the long term, we want to strengthen our brand message of 'eco-conscious car washing' and establish ourselves as a premium car wash brand that excels in performance, sustainability, and design."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com