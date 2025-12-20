[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Kim HyunWoo, CEO of SnapVault

'SnapVault,' a startup that developed a SaaS service enabling easy collection and analysis of large-volume documents



SnapVault is a startup that developed a SaaS service enabling easy collection and analysis of large-volume documents. The company was founded in January 2024 by CEO Kim HyunWoo (43).SnapVault provides a service for professionals who collect diverse documents, videos, and audio files from customers, such as investment firms, lawyers, and tax accountants, and then organize and analyze the resulting data.Kim stated, "I have a background in the R&D of technologies like screenshots and image analysis," adding, "We leverage this expertise to provide a service that analyzes and summarizes large volumes of data at a lower cost than other companies."SnapVault's greatest competitive advantage is its focus on work connectivity through convenience. "When working on a task, you often need to review various materials, which means constantly checking emails, opening attachments, and searching for information while the attachment is open—often using dual monitors. Disruptions to workflow persist even when reviewing a single case or piece of content. SnapVault maintains work continuity by offering a dedicated Viewer that allows users to simultaneously review diverse materials, such as PDF files, Word documents, images, and MP4s. It also conveniently supports document-based searches by providing a summary of all relevant content."SnapVault is expanding its market through referrals and direct sales without special marketing efforts. Kim stated, "Since it's still a service that needs improvement, we're primarily growing our user base through referrals," adding, "We will build diverse trust relationships to enable more investment firms or tax accountants to use it."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "Initially, I challenged myself to start a business to pursue what I wanted to do. I served as a finance and accounting team leader at various companies, as well as a planning team leader for a related settlement and payment service system. I enjoyed it and did well, but I wanted more challenging work. I really wanted to start a business before turning 40. After founding the company, we secured investments last year from two sources: Yonsei University and Altoran Ventures."After starting his business, Kim said, "The greatest reward for me is when many people use the service and are satisfied.""I don't believe business starters are the ones who change the world. Rather, it's the people who ask questions that can change the world. The ones who truly change the world are the users. I feel rewarded when a question I pose in a small area resonates with users, and the service evolves through their diverse feedback, increasing the number of satisfied users."SnapVault consists of three members, including CEO Kim. Kim handles planning and operations, while the other two co-founders, both developers by background, manage development. "Since both are senior developers, we can quickly test and execute whatever project we plan."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We launched one site project alongside our existing service. We proposed the idea in mid-June, spent about two weeks planning and developing, and introduced the project to platforms like GPTers and GeekNews in early July. The effort attracted approximately 1,000 users."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com