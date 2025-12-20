[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Shin Wonchul, CEO of SleepForest

'SleepForest,' a startup developing an intelligent AI sleep ecosystem platform



SleepForest is a Korean healthtech startup founded on specialized sleep medicine. It develops AI-based, personalized sleep solutions to create 'a world where anyone can sleep well scientifically, without medication.' CEO Shin Wonchul is an expert with 27 years of experience in treating patients with sleep disorders. He serves as the president of the Korean Sleep Research Society. Currently, he is developing Korea's first integrated sleep platform that combines sleep medicine with digital healthcare.SleepForest is a startup developing an intelligent, AI-based sleep management platform. Shin Wonchul (54), a neurology professor at Kyung Hee University Hospital in Gangdong, founded the company in August 2022. Shin has been treating sleep disorder patients as a sleep specialist for 27 years. He currently serves as president of the Korean Sleep Research Society and has held positions including chairman of the Korean Polysomnography Quality, secretary general of the Korean Epilepsy Society, and secretary general of the Korean Neurological Society.Shin stated, "Six out of ten Korean adults suffer from sleep disorders such as insomnia, snoring, and sleep apnea. Sleep is now recognized as a disease requiring treatment." He added, "SleepForest is building a complete sleep ecosystem connected to diagnosis, routines, products, and content, providing digital sleep solutions accessible to anyone."SleepForest has built a unique sleep ecosystem integrating its specialized sleep content YouTube channel, 'SLEEP Dr. Shin Wonchul Kkulzam Tube'; premium sleep product commerce, 'Kkulzam Mall'; an intelligent sleep management platform, 'Kkulzam Doctor'; and a platform focused on shift worker needs, 'SleepKeeper.'"Starting in 2024, we have entered a new phase focused on platformizing sleep management and completing the ecosystem. First, the sleep-specialized YouTube channel 'KkulzamTube,' which attracts users struggling with sleep and consumers of sleep products, has surpassed 110,000 subscribers. Across various social media channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, NAVER Blog, and TikTok, it has additionally secured tens of thousands of followers, establishing a content-based user acquisition strategy."The commerce platform 'Kkulzam Mall' has strengthened its expertise and reliability by exclusively selling sleep-improvement products like natural herbal teas and lavender oil, as well as the ReTimer—the world's first wearable light therapy device from Australian company Re-Timer—in Korea. SleepForest recorded 100 million won in sales in 2024, and cumulative sales surpassed 160 million won by mid-2025.The AI-based sleep management platform 'Kkulzam Doctor' provides personalized routine coaching. It recommends optimal bedtime and wake-up times based on 16 sleep type analyses, sleep pressure measurements, and circadian rhythm tracking, and it encourages routine practice. Through actual university hospital clinical trials, it has demonstrated significant improvements in sleep quality and insomnia indices, and it plans to launch its official version in August 2025.What sets SleepForest apart is its provision of an integrated sleep management experience that extends beyond simple apps, content, or products to encompass diagnosis, routines, products, and content. The app connects all features, and the Kkulzam Mall allows immediate purchase of recommended routine products.In 2024, SleepForest secured seed investment from Douzone Bizon and was selected for the Ministry of SMEs and Startups' TIPS project for developing SleepKeeper. In 2025, SleepForest was chosen for multiple government R&D projects, including the Early-Stage Startup Package, Smart Service Support Project, and IP Narae Program. These selections recognize SleepForest's technological capabilities and growth potential.'SleepKeeper' is a specialized sleep solution for shift workers, such as nurses, police officers, and aviation and port workers. Currently in development, it is expected to launch in the first half of 2026. It is based on technology that is the first of its kind to analyze sleep pressure and circadian rhythms in real time and propose customized schedules.SleepForest currently has seven full-time employees and is a 'convergence sleep platform company' where experts from diverse fields—including medicine, UX, content creation, AI, and commerce—work together. When necessary, SleepForest achieves technological advancement and product diversification through joint research with medical institutions and collaborations with external experts.Shin stated, "SleepForest is not just a simple sleep app. It's a digital sleep platform company that combines medical-based algorithms with AI, content, and commerce." He added, "We plan to lead the era of routine-based digital sleep prescriptions. We will actively pursue global expansion, focusing on English-speaking countries, Japan, and Southeast Asia."