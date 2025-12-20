[2025 Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package Profile] SangHyuck Kim, CEO of UP-corea

UP-corea: Advancing and Licensing Class IV Aesthetic Medical Devices



Introducing ‘Antias’: A New Line of HA Fillers and Skin Boosters

UP-corea’s Edge: A Safety-First, Pain-Free Technology Platform

UP-corea is a startup focused on the development and technology transfer of Class IV aesthetic medical devices, the highest risk classification in the industry. The company was founded in January 2024 by CEO SangHyuck Kim (38), a seasoned researcher with 14 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.Under its flagship brand ‘Antias,’ UP-corea has launched a product line that includes a hyaluronic acid (HA) filler (Antias Blue) and two distinct skin booster cosmeceuticals (Antias Orange and Antias Black). The Antias Blue HA filler, developed with safety as its paramount concern, boasts high cohesiveness. This key property minimizes migration from the injection site, ensuring stability against the skin’s natural elasticity.“Most domestic HA fillers are based on technology from the early 2000s, yet they remain the best-selling material in the aesthetics market,” Kim notes. “Recently, we’ve launched the Antias Orange and Black lines—products commonly referred to as ‘hydro-glow fillers’ and ‘skin boosters’—targeting both skincare and scalp care. Antias Orange is formulated with freeze-dried PLA (Polylactic Acid) powder and a cocktail of 52 skin-rejuvenating nutrients. PLA is a biodegradable polymer that, upon reaching the dermis, stimulates the body’s natural collagen production, with visible results appearing within 2-3 weeks. The 52 nutrients, meanwhile, provide an immediate effect, working to improve the skin’s hydro-radiance, texture, and overall tone from the moment of application.”Antias Black is a targeted scalp care solution, similarly developed with freeze-dried PLA powder and a blend of 42 scalp-nourishing nutrients. When delivered to the scalp, PLA helps stimulate collagen formation and reduce excess heat, while the nutrient complex works to regenerate the scalp, thereby alleviating symptoms of hair loss.UP-corea’s key strength lies in its technology platform, which is built around safety and pain-free operation. “Intradermal injections of HA fillers and skin boosters can often be painful,” Kim explains. “We are commercializing a platform technology specifically designed to mitigate this discomfort. Furthermore, because these are injectable products, safety is our absolute top priority in all R&D efforts, even above efficacy.”The company is pursuing a dual strategy for its skin boosters, targeting domestic and international markets simultaneously. In Korea, it is developing and promoting protocols for use in professional skincare clinics. Internationally, the company is focusing its sales and marketing efforts on the promising markets of Vietnam and Indonesia.What was the inspiration behind the business? “While building my career as a researcher, I developed a strong aspiration to lead a company myself, which ultimately drove me to launch this venture. Naturally, I face numerous hurdles, but I am tackling them with a positive conviction that we can overcome any obstacle.”Since founding the company, Kim finds the greatest reward “in successfully closing a deal.” He adds, “As a young startup, we are still building our track record, but my focus is on accelerating our growth by securing strategic investments and contracts.”The UP-corea team is comprised of five members, all of whom bring a strong background in scientific research. Regarding future plans, Kim shared his ambitious vision: “I want to develop our next-generation growth engine through hybrid products that combine medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Our strategy is to go global by developing advanced aesthetic products based on a Drug Delivery System (DDS) platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com