[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] KIM MYOUNG GYUN, CEO of AIVIWORKS

AIVIWORKS is a sports technology company that develops golf training programs and camera systems. The company was founded in April 2023 by CEO KIM MYOUNG GYUN (48).KIM stated, "AIVIWORKS addresses the limitations of golf education and learning tools, as well as the lack of data-driven learning programs optimized for individuals. We have developed an AI-based, personalized 3D golf training system."KIM founded AIVIWORKS on the basis of his experience developing AI-based vision inspection solutions, industrial cameras, screen golf sensor solutions, smartphone and vehicle camera module testing equipment, 3D cameras, barcode readers, and thermal imaging cameras."The companies I was working for in 2004 and 2019 were listed on KOSDAQ. Based on this diverse experience, we established the capabilities to commercialize golf analysis equipment and bring it to market. We also have a global partnership network for sales."AIVIWORKS uses an AI-based swing analysis program and swing video capture system to analyze individual golf swings. Its key feature is its ability to provide an optimal correction solution tailored to the user's physical characteristics and swing style.KIM stated, "We provide quantitative numerical data unavailable from traditional golf coaches, golf academies, golf schools, or golf practice ranges," adding, "We developed a product enabling customized training through data."The product comes in two forms. Solutions include a golf training program and a high-speed precision camera. The system comprises an integrated golf training kiosk.KIM emphasized, "AIVIWORKS' competitive advantage lies in providing high-speed precision cameras and AI-based precise swing video analysis," adding, "We offer real-time analysis in just 5 seconds."AIVIWORKS conducts marketing in Korea through exhibition participation, offline marketing (product introductions and demonstration meetings), product training and seminars, as well as online marketing on Instagram.To expand into overseas markets, the company is securing partners to build export infrastructure and seeking opportunities through exhibition participation, export counseling meetings, and government-supported projects.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "At my previous company, I developed and promoted industrial vision (imaging) solutions. I always wanted to challenge myself in a new field using that technology. Amidst this, I ended up founding the company with a product for analyzing sports motion that uses a video capture system (cameras)."After starting his business, KIM said, "I find it rewarding to develop and sell products quickly," adding, "It's satisfying to see the members work together with one heart and mind to achieve everything from finding items to business planning, productization, and sales in a short time."AIVIWORKS consists of four members, including CEO Kim. "We all possess experience in AI and vision-related platform businesses. Our company comprises experts with over 20 years of experience, and renowned golf professionals and professors serve as advisors."Regarding future plans, KIM said, "We are currently developing an all-in-one kiosk system," adding, "We will also advance our golf training programs toward greater hyper-personalization.""We plan to launch the new product at Korean and international exhibitions early next year. This will provide customers with more opportunities to experience the product. Another goal is to establish directly operated golf training centers or flagship stores through investment attraction or sales expansion."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com