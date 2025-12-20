[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Lee Ildong, CEO of Wellnessformula

'Wellnessformula,' a startup providing 'Welnavi,' a content-matching wellness navigation service



Providing an innovative service that effectively connects wellness centers with users

Unlike typical exercise apps, Welnavi applies the familiar route-finding method from daily life to the wellness field

Wellnessformula is a startup that provides 'Welnavi,' a wellness content-matching wellness navigation service. The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO Lee Ildong (39).Lee worked for approximately nine years at a global health data company, where he analyzed pharmaceutical market data. During this time, he completed a combined master's and doctoral program in digital health. He built his expertise by researching healthcare data standardization fields, such as OMOP and CDM, as well as drug recommendation systems.Wellnessformula operates an AI-based, personalized wellness experience matching platform. The company provides an innovative service that effectively connects wellness centers with users. Lee stated, "We are leading the digital transformation of the wellness industry and helping everyone enjoy wellness experiences tailored to them through a personalized health management solution."Its core service, 'Welnavi,' is a navigation platform that comprehensively analyzes user tendencies and preferences to recommend optimal wellness experiences. Unlike typical exercise apps, Welnavi applied the familiar route-finding method from daily life to the wellness field.A key feature is its AI-based personalized recommendation system. It analyzes user tendencies, personality test results, residence, and exercise experience to suggest suitable exercise programs. In particular, its trainer matching feature, which uses personality tests, is a unique Wellnessformula service that connects users with compatible coaches, significantly enhancing exercise continuity and effectiveness."The wellness journey is systematically tracked through a CDM-based, standardized data management system. Even if users change centers or coaches, their exercise records are continuously managed to ensure a consistent wellness experience. To increase operational effectiveness and lower marketing expenses, we offer wellness centers a member referral and CRM feature on the business-to-business (B2B) side."Wellnessformula's first competitive advantage lies in its technical discrimination in data management. Through CDM-based data standardization, Wellnessformula ensures the interoperability of wellness data. Using a large language model (LLM), Wellnessformula swiftly captures rapidly changing wellness trends and delivers personalized recommendations.The second advantage is the provision of an integrated solution. While existing competitors specialize in single functions or focus on specific disciplines, Wellnessformula offers a navigation service that matches exercise programs, centers, and coaches comprehensively. Its scalable platform structure covering the B2B, B2C, and B2G markets is also a major strength.Third is its proven, evidence-based service. "We accumulated data and verified the service in a real business environment by operating the partner wellness center, 'Balllab,' for two years. As of January 2024, we have demonstrated the service's effectiveness by providing 232 personalized recommendations and 2,670 content bookings. This proven experience is an asset that other startups cannot easily replicate."Wellnessformula is pursuing a B2B2C-first strategy. The company serves as an online-for-offline (O4O) platform for wellness centers, offering a contracted sales organization (CSO) service that effectively manages lesson sales. Currently, Wellnessformula has approximately 300 regular members. Based on this, Wellnessformula plans to build data and a user base before expanding into B2C services.Wellnessformula has secured initial investments and established a phased investment plan. "In June 2024, we attracted 100 million won in investment from Balllab Co., Ltd. We believe the investment reflects recognition of our business model and technological capabilities. Through future investments, we aim to secure 500 million won to 1 billion won in seed funding by 2025. This will enable us to focus on advancing technology development and expanding partner centers. We plan to secure growth funding through Series A in 2027, Series B in 2028, and Series C/D rounds in 2029. Our investment attraction strategy focuses on appealing to the market and investors based on our diverse wellness content, service implementation experience, and expertise in data collection and utilization. We are emphasizing the scalability and profitability of our platform in response to the rapid growth of the wellness market and the increasing demand for personalized services. Global expansion plans and the potential to extend into the healthcare data business are also capturing investor interest."Wellnessformula's team consists of five members, including CEO Lee. The team was carefully assembled to create a balanced organization with experts in various fields.Regarding future plans, Lee said, "In the short term, we aim to achieve 250 million won in sales by 2025 and secure 10 partner centers." He added, "We plan to expand our current tennis-focused offerings to include personal training, running, golf, and yoga to meet diverse wellness needs. Simultaneously, we will secure the necessary funds for technology development and business expansion by attracting 1 billion won in seed investments."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com