[2025 Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package Profile] Jaesik Sim, CEO of JSGLOBAL

JSGLOBAL: Powering a Sustainable Future with Accessible Renewable Energy



JSGLOBAL is a startup developing sustainable energy solutions in the renewable energy sector. The company was founded in December 2023 by CEO Jaesik Sim (51).JSGLOBAL focuses on manufacturing equipment for producing pellet fuel from renewable sources. “We possess the technology to produce eco-friendly pellets from a diverse range of biomass, including forestry byproducts, agricultural residues, coffee sludge, and even waste paper,” Sim explains. “Crucially, we are also developing the automated equipment optimized for this process. A key feature is our user-friendly design and automation, which makes the system easy for anyone to operate.”By developing technology that is significantly more compact than conventional large-scale facilities, JSGLOBAL enables the convenient production of renewable pellet fuel with a much lower initial investment. This makes the solution ideally suited for building self-reliant, localized energy systems for municipalities and small communities.“We are developing a strategy to partner with local municipalities for community-level deployment of our equipment. The pellets produced will be used as part of winter fuel assistance programs for low-income households. We also expect this model to have a positive impact on local job creation.”JSGLOBAL is currently preparing for an angel investment round and plans to secure seed funding to advance its technology and expand production facilities. The company also aims to establish a technology guarantee fund upon its registration as a venture enterprise.What inspired the launch of the company? “I was fascinated by the potential of generating energy from recycled resources, which is what led me to start the business. The initial capital was bootstrapped through personal assets and revenue from producing small-scale, custom equipment.”Reflecting on his journey, Sim said, “I felt an immense sense of reward when I heard that the pellets we produced helped heat the homes of vulnerable families during winter.” He added, “For me, that is a truly meaningful achievement—a perfect synthesis of social value and eco-friendly technology.”With the goal of establishing domestic production, JSGLOBAL is planning to construct a factory and is currently assembling a team of mechanical design engineers, electrical control specialists, production staff, and marketing personnel.Regarding future plans, Sim stated, “We plan to develop and distribute fully unmanned, automated pellet production facilities across the nation. Our long-term goal is global expansion, providing appropriate technology-based energy solutions to developing countries. We are especially driven by a vision to contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7: ensuring affordable and clean energy for all.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com