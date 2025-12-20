[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Kim Seongha, CEO of JONECOSBIO

'JONECOSBIO,' a biotechnology company creating dermocosmetic brands that are both functional and reliable



JONECOSBIO is a biotechnology startup that creates dermocosmetic brands that are both functional and reliable. The company was founded in November 2022 by CEO Kim Seongha (39).Kim has 13 years of hands-on marketing experience in the cosmetics industry and has led strategy, product planning, and channel expansion for numerous brands. Kim founded JONECOSBIO based on the insights Kim gained from this experience.Kim introduced the company, stating, "JONECOSBIO is a biotechnology startup creating dermocosmetic brands with functionality and reliability," and adding, "We combine traditional Korean medicine wisdom with modern biotechnology to create such brands."JONECOSBIO's strength lies in its all-in-one setup, which enables the company to efficiently transition from product planning and ingredient research to effectiveness testing and global expansion."JONECOSBIO currently operates three brands. The first brand is Jaunkyeol, an oriental dermocosmetic line that reinterprets the 400-year-old oriental medicine skin prescription, Jaungo, through the lens of modern science. It is developed around the '13-JAUN COMPLEX,' a compound ingredient made by simmering 13 traditional Korean medicines for 768 hours."The second brand, CH6, is a functional hair care line dedicated to alleviating hair loss symptoms. It features the antioxidant ingredient 'ALOFORTHYA,' which is derived from the fruit of the Forsythia suspensa plant. CH6 is rapidly gaining traction in global distribution channels, including Costco in the U.S., starting with its launch on home shopping networks.Third is Smile Glow, a lactobacillus-based microbiome oral care brand set to launch soon. It is developing a line of functional toothpaste and mouthwash products designed to promote beneficial bacterial balance, offering a differentiated approach from existing oral care products.Kim stated, "JONECOSBIO's greatest strength is its raw material design capability." "Both the JAUN COMPLEX from Jaunkyeol and the ALOFORTHYA from CH6 have been featured in respected international academic journals and have proven their effectiveness through human research. We don't just combine ingredients; we design materials in our in-house research lab and conduct clinical trials and certifications directly. One of our major advantages is our ability to rapidly gain verification and enter export markets based on formulations that meet global standards, such as the U.S. ICID and the European CPNP. What sets us apart is our focus on technology, enabling us to connect with the market quickly."JONECOSBIO initially secured its customer base through home shopping and later built a loyal fan base centered around its online store. Overseas, the company adopts different strategies for each market. In Japan, for example, JONECOSBIO gained recognition through regular programming on home shopping and public TV channels. In the U.S., JONECOSBIO leverages Costco and Amazon. In Russia and the CIS countries, JONECOSBIO has established a content-based influencer distribution system."After understanding the distribution structure and consumer preferences of each country, we rapidly localize the brand through private label product development, customized planning, and the implementation of real-time feedback. We expand the market not through standardized marketing but through execution-focused, tailored strategies. Considering the global scalability of each brand and the advancement of raw material technology, we are preparing to attract strategic investments. In the mid-to-long term, we are considering K-OTC registration and an IPO. We plan to leverage capital inflow as leverage for scaling up, not merely as operating capital."JONECOSBIO has a marketing-centric organizational structure for startups. Currently, the company employs two marketing planners, one global marketing specialist, and local nationals in Korea to plan content and communicate with buyers for expansion into the Russian and CIS markets. Kim stated, "Our flexible structure allows us to allocate resources quickly where needed," adding, "Our team is developing strong marketing and localization execution capabilities."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "Our goal is to solidify our identity as a functional derma brand while expanding into a global biotechnology beauty company."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com