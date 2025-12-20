[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Kim Dong Hyung, CEO of GTGBio

'GTGBio,' a startup creating products that maximize microorganism survivability and activity



Cultivating over 10 original strains in a single medium and acquiring extreme survivability through a complex cultivation method

Manufacturing shampoo and hair conditioner containing caffeine and the patented ingredient TBM (hair loss alleviation composition)

GTGBio is a startup that researches and develops microorganisms for product creation. The company was founded in April 2023 by CEO Kim Dong Hyung (48).Its flagship product is 'GTG Power Shot,' a microbial agent for the livestock industry. GTG Power Shot maximizes microbial survivability and activity through complex cultivation technology, reducing composting time by over 30% compared to conventional methods.Kim stated, "Reduced composting time decreases odor complaints and lowers emissions of harmful gases, such as methane, hydrogen sulfide, and ammonia. It also reduces labor costs due to faster composting.""GTGBio's microorganisms are not mass-cultured; they are trained through extraction followed by complex cultivation. This process involves cultivating over 10 original strains in a single medium. The complex cultivation method subjects the microorganisms to harsh conditions—low and high temperatures, pH adjustments, and vacuum—allowing them to acquire extreme survivability. These trained microorganisms can immediately adapt to new environments in practice. They possess significantly higher activity levels compared to ordinary microorganisms."GTGBio has also developed functional shampoos and hair conditioners that utilize microorganism technology. "These products incorporate caffeine and postbiotics (TBM) composition for relieving hair loss. They offer hair loss prevention and reduction of scalp troubles."Caffeine effectively inhibits dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the hormone that causes hair loss. TBM is a patented ingredient that improves scalp health by regulating microbial balance and reducing scalp troubles such as inflammation and dandruff."GTGBio began with the vision of people around the world living healthily and pursuing beauty. The tiny, invisible microorganisms are precisely what can maintain scalp health beautifully. These trained microorganisms are born through the simultaneous cultivation of over ten complex strains and can protect scalp health."Kim added, "The shampoo and hair conditioner will provide a positive user experience through hair loss prevention and improved scalp health. Our goal is to establish our products as a differentiated product in the Korean and international functional shampoo market, which will contribute to sales growth, job creation, and the activation of related industries."GTGBio plans to focus on influencer marketing after launching its line of functional shampoos and conditioners, primarily selling products through NAVER Smart Store and other online stores."The products will also be sold in cosmetics boutiques and pharmacies. We plan to conduct offline experiential marketing, such as pop-up stores and beauty boxes. We are also considering expanding sales to Korean department stores and duty-free shops. We plan to enter overseas direct purchase platforms to target the Southeast Asian and North American markets and collaborate with global influencers."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "The startup began when I met Dr. Kim Okgyun. He developed a microbial agent with excellent activity and survivability by training microorganisms using a complex culture method. For a year, we conducted empirical tests on Dr. Kim's microbial agents in the fields of livestock, fisheries, food, and cosmetics. They proved to be much more effective than existing products, so I started my business in earnest."After starting his business, Kim said, "It is very rewarding when products made using microorganisms from GTGBio's unique complex cultures show much better effects than existing products.""We have currently completed a contract with the Gangneung Pig Farming Agricultural Cooperative to be their official supplier of microbial agents for livestock farming. We have also signed a contract with Glamplam, a brand of Unil Electronics Co., Ltd., to supply GTGBio's raw materials for a new Glamplam product (with an initial volume of about 320 million won), which will be delivered starting in August 2025."GTGBio received a 200 million won investment from an angel investment. "With this investment, we founded a subsidiary company, GTG Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (51% by GTGBio and 49% by investors), to distribute Caffellin brand cosmetic products," said Kim.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We aim to expand globally with Caffellin shampoo, hair conditioner, and microbial agents for livestock farming."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com