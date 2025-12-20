[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Minseok KOO, CEO of Cheonghae Contech

'Cheonghae Contech,' a startup directly producing and manufacturing concrete civil engineering materials and concrete structures



Secured an annual production capacity of 20,000 bench flume pipe with its factory and automated equipment

Developed gravity-type landscape retaining wall blocks with enhanced structural stability compared to existing products

Cheonghae Contech is a startup that directly produces and manufactures concrete civil engineering materials and concrete structures. The company was founded in December 2022 by CEO Minseok KOO (44).Its flagship products are bench flume pipe, retaining wall blocks, and manholes. Full-scale production began in 2024, after the factory's civil engineering and construction work was completed."Our 3,000-pyeong (approximately 9,917 m²) factory and automated equipment have secured an annual production capacity of 20,000 bench flume pipe. Immediately after establishing the factory, all employees collaborated to obtain national certifications, including KS and Standards of the Private Sector (SPS). Our products are registered on the Korea Online E-Procurement System (KONEPS), and we are generating government sales. Subcontract sales are also occurring at general construction sites."Cheonghae Contech developed gravity-type landscape retaining wall blocks to expand its product offerings. These blocks offer enhanced structural stability compared to existing products."During land development, cutting and filling operations are performed to maximize the developable area. Retaining wall blocks are installed to prevent soil erosion and stabilize slopes in these areas. Precast concrete blocks are manufactured in advance at the factory and are used in construction due to their advantages over on-site casting, including shorter construction periods and improved quality. This wet concrete manufacturing method offers 1.5 times the compressive strength of conventional dry-mixed concrete reinforced soil/vegetation blocks. The sturdy, heavy blocks support earth pressure through their weight. They feature a top-of-the-line anti-toppling structure with a maximum cross-sectional area and four-sided drainage functionality that enhances structural stability."KOO stated, "Incidents and accidents involving retaining walls, including reinforced soil walls, occur every year. We have improved anti-toppling performance, drainage, and aesthetics compared to existing products. This gravity-type landscape retaining wall block can be used in both mountainous and urban areas. We plan to secure intellectual property rights to resolve disputes after filing and registering a patent application this year. We will also pursue the Excellent Procurement Goods Certification, the highest certification for procurement products, through the Standards of the Private Sector (SPS) and the Excellent Performance Certification (EPC)."What made CEO KOO decide to start a new company? "Unlike general consumer goods, concrete civil engineering materials are less widely recognized and form the essential foundation beneath the ground. This makes them highly specialized for startup endeavors. My father-in-law had run a small civil engineering materials business for over 30 years. Although he was preparing for retirement, he still had numerous customers. I recognized that traditional companies dominated this industry, with its challenging products, and there were few new competitors. I understood the current status. My wife and I saw the potential to succeed in the government procurement market with our youthful capabilities, which led us to launch the startup."After starting his business, KOO said, "I felt immense accomplishment when our directly manufactured products were applied on-site." He added, "Seeing products we developed through trial and error—from design and mold development to formulation conciliation and quality testing—function effectively at construction sites reaffirms my conviction that starting this business was the right decision and brings deep satisfaction.""Our product's quality and reliability gained recognition after the first transaction, resulting in repeat purchases and referrals. The moment we became a partner beyond a simple transaction was deeply moving for me as a business starter."Regarding future plans, Koo said, "While we started with a national standard product, water conduit, we will launch products enhanced for durability, drainage, and design to differentiate from off-the-shelf items." He added, "Our goal is to establish ourselves in the market and among customers as a specialized concrete products manufacturer."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com