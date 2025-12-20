[Selected Companies for the Catholic Kwandong University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] Lim Song Jae, CEO of KIT Lab

'KIT Lab,' a startup developing a global Korean translation and interpretation platform to respond to the age of artificial intelligence



'AEMOS,' an AI-based Korean interpretation and translation automatic evaluation program, creates a standardized system for Korean interpretation and translation evaluation

AEMOS's strength is its comprehensive use of various evaluation scales

KIT Lab is a startup developing a global Korean translation and interpretation platform to respond to the age of artificial intelligence. The company was founded in July 2023 by CEO Lim Song Jae (65).Lim introduced the company, stating, "KIT Lab develops an AI-powered automatic evaluation program for Korean language interpretation and translation." He added, "It is a company that establishes standards for Korean language interpretation and translation through a Korean language interpretation and translation proficiency assessment system and certification program based on this evaluation program.""We are building a global platform specializing in Korean language interpretation and translation, including a matching system connecting the Korean language interpretation and translation market, interpretation and translation education, and professional interpreters and translators. Our vision is to contribute to the globalization of Korean language interpretation/translation and Korean culture through the systematization, specialization, and activation of Korean language interpretation/translation."Lim noted, "Current Korean language interpretation and translation evaluation offer opportunities for improvement, such as reducing subjectivity and increasing consistent standards." He added, "KIT Lab establishes objective evaluation criteria based on AI to set these standards for Korean language interpretation and translation evaluation.""KIT Lab aims to create a standardized system for Korean language interpretation and translation evaluation. This involves linking with artificial intelligence to evaluate multiple languages simultaneously using the same evaluation criteria. The goal is to establish a credible certification system for Korean language interpretation and translation proficiency, alongside ensuring the speed of evaluation."Lim stated, "We connect all languages and cultures by embracing expertise, public character, and trustworthiness as core values," adding, "We seek to realize social value that enables mutual communication and coexistence."KIT Lab's core offerings are the AI-based Korean language interpretation and translation automatic evaluation program, 'Automatic Evaluation Metrics Optimized System (AEMOS),' and the Korean language interpretation and translation evaluation certification test based on AEMOS.AEMOS, developed by KIT Lab, is a program that automatically evaluates Korean language interpretation and translation results using artificial intelligence large language model (LLM) technology.While existing evaluation methods have relied on one or two metrics, AEMOS's strength lies in its comprehensive utilization of diverse evaluation criteria. For example, AEMOS analyzes translated sentences from multiple angles—such as lexical matching, syntactic (grammatical) accuracy, and semantic equivalence—to derive balanced and objective scores. This evaluation based on multi-layered automatic evaluation metrics (AEMs) enables precise judgment of translation quality while enhancing fairness through consistent and standardized assessment.KIT Lab aims to create a comprehensive education platform for Korean language interpretation and translation. This platform will be based on an evaluation system and certification program, offering a full range of services, from education in interpretation and translation to assessment and certification.Lim stated, "KIT Lab's AI-powered Korean language interpretation and translation automatic evaluation system and the resulting interpretation and translation proficiency certification system represent a uniquely innovative and advanced model that is virtually unparalleled both domestically and internationally.""We are the first to develop an AI-powered automatic evaluation program for translation and interpretation and implement a certification system based on this evaluation for Korean language translation and interpretation qualifications. There is no precedent for integrating education and employment opportunities for translators and interpreters on a single platform. KIT Lab's greatest competitive advantage is this integrated expert platform.""KIT Lab secures a competitive advantage through this technological edge and strategic partnerships with the International Network for Korean Interpretation and Translation (IAKIT) and global Korean language textbook distributors, ensuring content supply and market access. The specialized IAKIT handles test question creation and final evaluations, while KIT Lab manages the AI-based preliminary assessment and system operations, simultaneously enhancing the system's objectivity and credibility."KIT Lab is structured as a combination of software development experts and academic experts in the field of translation and interpretation. The company has a total of five core personnel, including CEO Lim Song Jae, among whom is a professor teaching translation and interpretation at universities with a PhD in linguistics and doctoral researchers.Regarding future plans, Lim said, "In the short term, our goal is to enhance the completeness of the Korean translation and interpretation automatic evaluation platform and firmly establish it in the Korean market."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com