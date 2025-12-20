[Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation Startups 2025] ‘DNP IP LawFirm,’ developing ‘MarkNow,’ an automated trademark service that combines legal expertise with IT technology

TaeHyun Do, CEO of DNP IP LAWFIRM (Incubation company at Dobong Youth Startup Center)



By minimizing manpower through technology, trademark applications are offered at an affordable price of 19,000 KRW

A patent attorney with extensive practical experience personally developed every process of the service

DNP IP LAWFIRM is a company that combines legal expertise with IT to develop automated trademark services. The firm has developed ‘MarkNow,’ a domestic trademark application automation service. CEO TaeHyun Do (35) founded the company in November 2022.Its flagship product is ‘MarkNow,’ a domestic trademark application automation service. MarkNow is a service designed to assist small business owners in obtaining trademark rights at an affordable cost by utilizing technology to automate much of the trademark process and lower service fees.When filing a trademark application through direct consultation with a patent attorney, service fees typically range from at least 100,000 to 200,000 KRW. Even with the many online trademark application services currently available, users still have to pay around 40,000 to 50,000 KRW.“Since trademarks are usually filed in two or three cases for secure protection, the cost can be a burden for small business owners. MarkNow minimizes manpower through technology and provides trademark application services at an affordable price of 19,000 KRW. Currently, we offer only domestic trademark application services, while overseas filing services are under development.”MarkNow’s competitive edge lies in the fact that it was not developed through outsourcing but was personally built by a patent attorney with extensive practical experience.“By utilizing AI technology, we make legal judgments easier, allowing a small team to handle a large volume of work efficiently. The service was designed to simplify workload management, reducing the number of required personnel from 10 to 20 down to just one or two. We are continuously developing the system to achieve greater automation, and within the next two to three years, we aim to make most trademark-related services easily accessible and affordable for small business owners.”CEO Do is focusing primarily on paid marketing through online platforms such as social media. He is experimenting with ways to optimize sales relative to advertising costs and is also collaborating with influencers.What made CEO Do decide to start a company? “When I first encountered ChatGPT in 2023, I thought of it as something like a coding translator. Just as people who don’t speak foreign languages can communicate with others through translators, I felt that a time would soon come when individuals with domain knowledge in their own fields could develop IT services without having to study coding. After that, I studied basic coding and immediately began development. Fortunately, as great tools like Cursor and Claude emerged over time, I was able to complete the service within a year. I prepared the funding with the profits earned from operating my patent law firm.”After founding the company, the CEO said, “I felt a great sense of fulfillment when the service I had only imagined was actually brought to life by my own hands,” adding, “I was also truly delighted when it passed testing and real customers began making purchases.”“It has been about two months since the service was launched, and monthly purchases have already surpassed 300. Seeing the developed service being smoothly adopted in the market makes me feel that our business model and strategy are working well, and I’m genuinely enjoying my work.”Regarding future plans, Do said, “In the short term, our goal is to reach 1,000 trademark applications per month in the domestic market,” adding, “We then plan to expand into overseas markets by providing B2B services and APIs for global patent attorneys, ultimately growing into a company like Clarivate.” He continued, “We aim to establish ourselves as a global trademark automation platform and create an environment where anyone can protect their brand at an affordable cost.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com