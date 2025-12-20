[Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation Startups 2025] ‘SUM TREE,’ a company providing an integrated transaction management solution for landscape trees (arboriculture)

JAE BONG KIM, CEO of SUM TREE (Incubation company at Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center)



Pursues a data-driven distribution innovation solution rather than a simple landscape tree brokerage

Enhances transparency and efficiency across the entire industry by directly connecting nurseries and buyers through digital archiving

SUM TREE is not just a landscape tree brokerage but a digital-based distribution innovation solution. Through QR-based tree history management, big data analysis, drone imaging, and digital archiving, the company directly connects nurseries and buyers, enhancing transparency and efficiency across the entire industry. It was founded in September 2023 by CEO Jae Bong Kim (36).SUM TREE is transforming and growing the traditionally analog landscape tree market through its digital solution.“Currently, the landscape tree market has been operating conventionally for decades, resulting in non-transparent pricing and complex transaction structures that cause difficulties for both nurseries and buyers. To address this, SUM TREE is focused on streamlining distribution and building a data-driven, transparent market.”There are three main services offered by the company. The first is a direct landscape tree trading platform that connects nurseries and buyers, reducing unnecessary intermediaries and facilitating transactions at fair prices. Currently, more than 200 nurseries are participating and actively engaging in transactions with buyers.The second is a QR-based tree history management system, which assigns a QR code to each tree, allowing users to easily view information such as origin, age, and management history at a glance. Through this, the company has not only achieved transparent distribution but also established a foundation for future expansion into the landscape maintenance and management market.The third is a big data and AI-based price and demand analysis system, which analyzes collected transaction data and market trends to establish fair pricing standards and enable demand forecasting. Through this, the goal is to establish a standardized pricing system for the landscape tree industry.SUM TREE’s greatest competitive strength is its ability to execute, solving longstanding industry problems through digital innovation. Instead of merely transitioning landscape tree transactions online, the company tackles market challenges by fundamentally addressing inefficiencies within the industry.“The first competitive advantage is that, for the first time in the industry, we introduced ‘QR-based tree history management,’ setting a new standard for traceability and reliability in the landscaping sector. The second is that, unlike traditional operators, we approached the market from the perspective of a distribution expert rather than a landscaping insider, leveraging over eight years of experience in the distribution industry, which clearly differentiates us from existing players. The third is that we go beyond simple transaction brokerage by accumulating data that can evolve into a standardized market pricing system and demand forecasting service. This provides both nurseries and buyers with a ‘predictable trading environment,’ contributing to the creation of a more stable market. In addition, rather than functioning solely as a brokerage platform, we also support nursery promotional videos, community building, education, and consulting, creating a structure where nurseries and buyers can grow together.”Currently, SUM TREE is taking a relatively conservative marketing approach. This is because the company prioritizes solution stabilization, core feature development, and building trust with nurseries. As there are still technical aspects to verify and ongoing service improvement tasks, the company is focusing on enhancing product completeness rather than pursuing aggressive marketing. Once these preparations are complete, the company plans to launch full-scale marketing activities.What led CEO Kim to start the company? “I grew up in the countryside and have loved trees since childhood. As time went by and I began working in the distribution industry, I always had a desire to do something connected to nature. At some point, I came across the landscape tree market and discovered the hidden inefficiencies and lack of transparency within its structure. I strongly felt, ‘I want to change this market,’ and eventually decided to combine my expertise in distribution with that vision to start my own business. The initial funding was secured through support from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation, the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency, and a pre-startup support program. Thanks to this institutional support, I was able to start the company without a significant financial burden.”Since founding the company, the CEO said, “Above all, I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when I see the impact firsthand in the field.” “Since starting the business, I have personally visited nurseries across the country and listened to the stories of their owners. Many nursery owners struggled with online promotion or digital transactions. However, when we helped them with sales promotion or registered their trees on our solution, they often expressed gratitude, saying, ‘Now I can finally meet customers online.’ It’s in these very moments that I feel my work goes beyond just running a business — it genuinely helps people in a meaningful way.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “SUM TREE will focus on collecting and systematically managing more landscape tree data to enhance the overall reliability of the market,” adding, “Based on this, we plan to advance our system to provide buyers with higher-quality trees more stably and consistently.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com