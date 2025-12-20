[Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation Startups 2025] ‘ONZOWN,’ a startup revolutionizing the rehabilitation medical field with AI

HEEJU YU, CEO of ONZOWN (Incubation company at Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center)



Its flagship solution, ‘ONZSOAP,’ began as an AI-based digital transformation platform specialized for physical therapists

It is now expanding into an integrated platform that can be utilized by professionals across all areas of rehabilitation.

ONZOWN is a startup that develops AI-based integrated digital healthcare solutions for rehabilitation medicine and clinically focused professionals. It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Heeju Yu (29).CEO Yu is a medical professional licensed as a physical therapist in both Korea and the United States and is currently active in international academic work and university teaching as a PhD candidate. At the same time, as the CEO of a medical AI startup, she is leading the company while preparing to offer musculoskeletal ultrasound training and conduct clinical work at the “365 Chiropractic & Sports Rehabilitation Clinic,” a privately operated clinic located inside Camp Humphreys. With extensive research experience in the medical field, she is a driven and inquisitive individual who closely observes the limitations of the current medical system and actively explores new possibilities.“The ultimate mission of ONZOWN is to create a society where people around the world can safely manage and utilize their health data throughout all stages of life, together with professionals, to take responsibility for their own health.”As the WHO emphasized rehabilitation as a priority health strategy for the 21st century and announced the ‘Rehabilitation 2030’ initiative, ONZOWN is moving forward in alignment with this global vision.ONZSOAP analyzes conversations between patients and medical professionals in real time and automatically records them, enabling AI to quickly and systematically generate standardized medical records in the SOAP format. SOAP is a document that organizes, step by step, the patient’s subjective symptoms (Subjective), objective examination results (Objective), the clinician’s assessment (Assessment), and the treatment plan (Plan). Through this process, ONZSOAP consistently collects the necessary information and systematically accumulates and manages high-quality medical records, strengthening the health information system in a way that enables smooth communication between patients and medical professionals.ONZSOAP continuously learns based on international clinical practice guidelines, the latest research, and expert clinical experience, and features a proprietary AI system that tracks and analyzes similar case data. In particular, ONZSOAP’s personalized treatment strategy recommendation system supports clinicians in improving the accuracy of clinical decision-making and maximizing treatment effectiveness by helping them quickly and accurately determine the most suitable treatment method after patient evaluation.ONZSOAP, starting from the CEO’s specialty in physical therapy, is expanding into an integrated platform that enables collaboration among a wide range of rehabilitation professionals, including physicians, nurses, occupational therapists, and clinical psychologists specializing in mental health. It also operates a professional community where experts can share opinions and provide advice based on clinical cases, creating a knowledge-sharing ecosystem in which professionals jointly analyze and discuss patient characteristics. Furthermore, it has established a metaverse-based virtual collaboration environment that forms a global network where rehabilitation professionals around the world can interact and collaborate in real time without geographical limitations.ONZOWN’s competitiveness lies in three core strengths. First, its strengths stem from clinical field expertise and data-driven decision-making capabilities. To identify systemic challenges in real medical environments, CEO Yu has conducted surveys and in-depth interviews with healthcare professionals, systematically collecting and analyzing data. Building on an evidence-based research mindset, she completed the “Healthcare Service Planning and Data Analysis Expert Training Program” hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Business Agency, as well as a coding-school business bootstrapping program, acquiring the practical competencies necessary for developing digital healthcare solutions. As a service planner and project leader, she was recognized with the Seoul Business Agency CEO’s Excellent Leader Award and the Project Excellence Award. Through this field-driven problem awareness, systematic data analysis, and professional validation through public certification programs, ONZOWN has established a concrete and actionable development strategy with the clear goal of creating AI solutions that truly work in real medical settings.Second, its AI-based clinical decision support system enhances decision-making in actual healthcare environments. ONZSOAP goes beyond simple chatbot or documentation functions by supporting clinical judgment based on international clinical practice guidelines and validated expertise from rehabilitation specialists. The AI analyzes completed SOAP records, identifies key patient characteristics, and recommends appropriate evaluation and treatment strategies—effectively supporting healthcare professionals in their decision-making. Unlike conventional voice-recognition-based record services that provide only basic convenience, ONZSOAP delivers clinically meaningful analyses and recommendations that genuinely improve the quality of medical care.Third, its global community-based virtuous ecosystem. ONZOWN is forming a global ecosystem that extends beyond domestic networks, centered on education and community built around objective assessment. Through the musculoskeletal ultrasound–based anatomy education program “Anatoview” and the international medical expert network “Mulchelin (M:ulchelin),” ONZOWN continuously gathers on-site feedback and data, driving ongoing user-centered product improvement and expansion. This ecosystem serves as a strategic foundation for validating product direction and securing a core early user base for market entry.Regarding future plans, CEO Yu said, “Our goal is to further advance ONZSOAP’s capabilities so that it can be practically implemented in hospitals and community settings by the second half of next year,” adding, “In the long term, we aim to establish an evidence-based treatment culture in the global rehabilitation field through the accumulation of standardized real-world clinical data.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com