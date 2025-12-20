[Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation Startups 2025] ‘WISHBUILDER,’ a company that developed the water purifier ‘PURE WISH'

HYOJIN KIM, CEO of WISHBUILDER (Incubation company at Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center)



Transforms contaminated water into clean and safe drinking water in just 30 minutes

A single 4g packet purifies up to 20 liters of water, removing not only harmful substances but also bacteria and viruses

‘Wishbuilder’ is a company dedicated to solving water quality issues under the vision of ‘Your WISH is our CALLING,’ founded on the belief that access to clean water is a basic right everyone should enjoy.Centered on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) No. 6, ‘Clean Water and Sanitation,’ the company launched initiatives to ensure accessible and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. It was founded in August 2024 by CEO HYOJIN KIM (44).“We are promoting South Korea’s technology and participating companies to the world by researching, developing, producing, and distributing water purifiers domestically, which had previously relied mainly on foreign products in international relief efforts. We also enhance social value by producing products in collaboration with people with disabilities, thereby providing quality jobs for vulnerable groups.”The company’s flagship products are the water purifier ‘PURE WISH,’ which transforms contaminated, deadly water into life-giving water, and the water treatment system ‘WISH WELL’ developed based on it.PURE WISH is Korea’s first-ever convergent water treatment agent (purification tablet). It transforms contaminated water into clean and safe drinking water in just 30 minutes.A single 4g packet can purify up to 20 liters of water, removing not only harmful substances, such as heavy metals and lime, but also bacteria and viruses. It has passed all tests, including the domestic drinking water quality test whose criteria are stricter than those of the WHO standards, as well as the ecotoxicity test. Moreover, the ecotoxicity test also showed that water fleas had a 100% survival rate, proving that the product is not only safe for humans but also harmless to the ecosystem.WISH WELL is a mobile, modular, fully automated purification system combined with PURE WISH, enabling a stable and sustainable water supply in the field. Using 20kg units of ‘PURE WISH,’ it can purify up to 1 ton per hour and a maximum of 24 tons per day (depending on the model). The entire process, from contamination inspection to purification, is fully automated for enhanced convenience, and customization is available to suit each installation site.Wishbuilder’s first competitive strength lies in its eco-friendly and high-efficiency technology. PURE WISH uses natural porous materials and calcium-based compounds as its main ingredients, purifying up to 20 liters of water with just 4g. This replaces forty 500ml bottles of bottled water, reducing approximately 99.8% of carbon emissions compared to bottled water.The second competitive strength lies in its ability to provide customized solutions based on regional water pollution characteristics. In Southeast Asia, water pollution primarily arises from organic matter and bacterial contamination. In Africa, turbidity problems mainly result from soil and suspended particles. In some regions of South America, contamination by heavy metals is a serious issue. In addition, some regions in China and Europe have high levels of lime content. Wishbuilder can provide optimized purification agents tailored to these different water quality conditions.The third strength is its flexible system design. WISH WELL is built as a fully automated purification system, yet it can be customized to fit local water tanks or rainwater storage facilities. This enables simultaneous reduction of both logistics costs and carbon emissions.Wishbuilder’s products are targeted at the international market rather than the domestic one. First, after being selected to participate in KOICA’s Humanitarian Assistance Innovation Incubating Program in January this year, the company has been working to expand its ODA projects through KOICA and promote the global adoption of Korean humanitarian technology solutions. The company aims to go beyond simply exporting products by establishing a structure that exports Korea’s technological capability, inclusiveness, and sense of social responsibility together. Through this, Wishbuilder also seeks to play a role in promoting both Korea and its partner institutions to the international community.Second, the company aims to expand official collaborations with international organizations and foreign governments. The company is currently in the process of obtaining international certifications from organizations such as the UN and WHO, and is preparing to be listed for public procurement and humanitarian aid supplies. Through this, the company expects to gain access to field operations and supply systems in a more structured manner.Third, the company plans to pursue climate finance initiatives based on its carbon reduction effect. Pure Wish achieves approximately 99.8% carbon reduction compared to bottled water, and based on this, the company is preparing to commercialize climate tech initiatives aimed at securing carbon credits and entering the global carbon market. It is an ESG-based convergence strategy that simultaneously addresses water supply issues and climate action. Ultimately, Wishbuilder aims to grow into a global humanitarian solution company that connects technology, people, partnerships, and national branding to realize SDG No. 6, ‘Clean Water and Sanitation.’Wishbuilder seeks to deliver life-sustaining resources to more people through a circular partnership that goes beyond merely providing products, encompassing planning, production, delivery, feedback, and resupply.Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “Water scarcity may seem like a distant issue, but in fact, it still occurs in Korea’s island and mountain regions, as well as during disasters such as droughts and wildfires,” adding, “In particular, water supply is crucial in emergencies, yet bottled water can only be used for drinking and cannot replace domestic water for laundry or washing.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com