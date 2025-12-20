[Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation Startups 2025] ‘PL2Company,’ a content creator that documents and shares Gen Z’s journey of surviving in capitalism

Yujin Kim, CEO of PL2Company (Incubation company at Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center)



PL2Company is a company that operates an online shopping mall while producing content that documents and shares Gen Z’s journey of surviving in capitalism. Beyond simple sales, the company aims to realistically convey economic and capitalist experiences that resonate with its own generation. It was founded in October 2022 by CEO Yujin Kim (22).Kim sells household goods both wholesale and retail, while sharing the economic concerns and experiences of Gen Z through YouTube and various social media channels. In particular, she uploads videos regularly every week and hosts live broadcasts, going beyond simple information sharing to engage in real-time discussions about the economic challenges faced by younger generations.“Our competitive edge comes from early career decisions and real-life experience. The biggest differentiator is our ability to honestly share the trials, errors, and insights gained from firsthand experience in self-employment and the capitalist market at an early age. I believe that sharing vivid experiences gained directly in the field, rather than just theories, allows us to connect with our generation in a truly authentic way.”Marketing is conducted in two main directions. The first is appearing on other YouTube channels to promote the brand and its message to a wider audience. The second involves creating viral videos that evoke empathy and interest, naturally increasing awareness of both the content and the products.What led CEO Kim to start the company? “I started my first business in 2020, when I was a high school freshman. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when attending school was difficult, I wondered how I could make the best use of my time. That’s when I registered a business and started an online consignment shopping mall. Since it was a consignment sales model, it didn’t require significant initial capital — it was a small attempt, but a very meaningful challenge for me.”The CEO said, “After founding the company, the greatest reward of starting a business was being able to understand market principles earlier than my peers and begin building lifelong assets,” adding, “I find meaning in being able to offer practical advice to others in my generation who are facing similar challenges. Above all, I feel the greatest fulfillment when these experiences contribute to the healthy and happy lives of my friends and family.”Regarding future plans, Kim said, “My nearest goal is to publish a book titled ‘Gen Z’s Survival in Capitalism,’” adding, “Through it, I hope to share practical survival strategies in capitalism with more people of my generation.” “I want to improve my YouTube channel and deliver the message that ‘we can do it too.’ Ultimately, my long-term goal is to document and share the voyage through the vast ocean of capitalism together with people who share similar interests and goals.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com