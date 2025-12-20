[Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation Startups 2025] ‘HYPEROOM,’ a startup that operates the eco-friendly beauty brand ‘REVAPOR’

Ji Sook Heo, CEO of HYPEROOM (Incubation company at Dobong-gu Youth Startup Center)



Achieving balance between the environment and everyday life through packaging that minimizes unnecessary plastic use

Meeting both sustainability and user experience in everyday cosmetics

HYPEROOM is a company that operates the eco-friendly beauty brand ‘REVAPOR,’ which promotes easy-to-practice sustainable beauty solutions based on the belief that ‘small choices in everyday life can create positive environmental change.’ The company achieves a balance between the environment and everyday life through waterless formulas, packaging that minimizes unnecessary plastic use, and a reusable refill system. It was founded in September 2022 by CEO Ji Sook Heo (31).“REVAPOR does not stop at the slogan of being ‘eco-friendly,’ and aims to fulfill both sustainability and user experience in cosmetics that consumers use every day. To achieve this, we use waterless formulas, packaging that minimizes unnecessary plastic use, and a reusable refill system to create a balance between the environment and everyday life.”REVAPOR’s flagship products are powder-type cosmetics. They feature a powder formulation concentrated with only active ingredients. While most conventional cosmetics contain water, HYPEROOM's products are completely water-free. Thanks to this, the products better preserve the natural efficacy of the ingredients while conserving resources during the manufacturing process. Furthermore, being in powder form, the products offer a refreshing experience as they activate upon contact with water and are convenient to carry. In addition, using refillable containers and reducing the use of plastic further enhances sustainability. For example, while conventional liquid products require 400g, the powder products deliver the same effect with just 70g. Furthermore, being in powder form, the products offer a refreshing experience as they activate upon contact with water and are convenient to carry. In addition, using refillable containers and reducing the use of plastic further enhances sustainability. For example, while conventional liquid products require 400g, the powder products deliver the same effect with just 70g.REVAPOR’s strength lies in enabling consumers to practice environmental protection directly in their daily lives. By offering a low-carbon and sustainable alternative through its water-free powder formulation, the brand eliminates unnecessary chemical ingredients such as preservatives and emulsifiers, ensuring both skin health and safety. The company conducted a detailed carbon emission analysis with SLOC, an ESG-focused environmental institute, and issued an official report confirming that it can reduce carbon emissions by more than 57%. By making essential daily products like shampoo and cleanser eco-friendly, consumers can experience a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment from contributing to environmental protection just by using the product.In South Korea, the company is expanding its sales channels through its own online store and various platforms, and has recently been increasing its presence in eco-friendly and clean beauty categories. Its marketing strategy is aligned with the value-driven consumption trends of the MZ generation. Beyond simple product promotion, the company focuses on communicating its brand values and stories through social media.What led CEO Heo to start the company? “The decision to start my business came from firsthand experience with the environmental impact of the cosmetics industry. Seeing the numerous cosmetic products consumed and discarded daily made me realize that a sustainable alternative is essential.’ To address this issue, I began researching a new approach using waterless formulas and powder formulations, and through that process, REVAPOR was born. The initial capital was secured through a combination of government support programs and personal funds. The company is considering attracting investment to support global expansion and product line diversification. Above all, we are preparing for collaboration by discussing partnerships with strategic investors who share our values of sustainability and our long-term vision.”After founding the company, she said, “Above all, I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when I hear feedback from consumers saying, ‘I want to keep using it because it feels good while still being eco-conscious,’” adding, “There’s often a perception that eco-friendly products fall short in terms of effectiveness or usability, but I take pride in the fact that REVAPOR is overcoming that. It was a moment that reaffirmed my belief that we are moving in the right direction.”Regarding future plans, the CEO said, “In the short term, our goal is to strengthen REVAPOR’s position in the domestic market and further expand our product lineup,” adding, “In the long term, we aim to become a leading brand in the global eco-friendly beauty market.” She added, “Furthermore, we hope to expand beyond beauty into a broader sustainable lifestyle, creating a culture where everyday choices naturally lead to environmental protection.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com