[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] Daewon Seo, CEO of Discovery Lab

Discovery Lab is a company developing a safety cover for preventing falls into manholes, an environmental sensing device for manholes, a solution for diagnosing faults in solar power plants, and a robotic arm cleaner. The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO Daewon Seo (51).“Discovery Lab is currently developing or selling a total of three products: a safety cover for preventing falls into manholes, an environmental sensing device for manholes, a solution for diagnosing faults in solar power plants, and a robotic arm cleaner. Among these, the safety cover for preventing falls into manholes is registered with the Public Procurement Service Venture Nara, and the solution for diagnosing faults in solar power plants is undergoing field validation as part of a Gwangju support project. The robotic arm cleaner, which is currently under development, is a home appliance that assists robot vacuums by automatically recognizing and collecting obstacles.”Its flagship products include a safety cover for preventing falls into manholes, an environmental sensing device for manholes, a solution for diagnosing faults in solar power plants, and a robotic arm cleaner. First, the safety cover for preventing falls into manholes and the environmental sensing device for manholes are innovative products featuring the first Korean detachable frame structure and double-door opening mechanism. The double-door opening mechanism minimizes the rotation radius during operation, while the detachable frame enhances compatibility with on-site environments during installation. Furthermore, the load-distributing detachable frame structure achieves the highest permissible Korean load capacity (2 tons, based on SUS products).“The environmental sensing device for manholes is the first Korean product utilizing a battery-powered wireless communications system that operates for one year without an external power source. Its competitive advantage lies in the real-time monitoring of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S) and carbon monoxide concentrations—the primary causes of fatal accidents in manholes—providing online alarm functionality and pre-entry alerts for workers when levels exceed set thresholds. Additionally, the odor-blocking cover employs the first Korean opening/closing mechanism utilizing rainwater buoyancy, preventing damage risks from malfunctions or backflowing sewage.”The second solution introduced, the solution for diagnosing failures in solar power plants, collects panel status and power generation data based on PV individual panel-level monitoring and control. It builds optimal AI-based O&M service through AI data analysis models, diagnosing and classifying failures in real-time while proposing repair methods. Its functionality to bypass defective or shaded panels prevents power output reduction in normal panels. It also enhances safety by enabling emergency shutdown at the panel level during fire suppression.“The solution for diagnosing faults in solar power plants utilizes a Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) device that combines our proprietary IV sensor with rapid shutdown capability. It improves upon traditional visual field inspections or reactive management approaches by monitoring real-time output current status at the panel level and statistically analyzing accumulated data to diagnose whether individual solar panels are in failure and the type of failure.”Third, the robotic arm cleaner autonomously moves to clean debris (obstacles). It recognizes objects through pre- and post-training and provides 3D vision capabilities for 3D spatial gripping. This product is Korea’s first lightweight, low-cost solution that improves upon the time consumption and cleaning satisfaction issues caused by obstacle avoidance operating in existing floor-cleaning robot vacuums. It clears obstacles using the robotic arm before proceeding with floor cleaning.Seo introduced it as “Korea’s first product with automatic obstacle recognition and collection capabilities, capable of replacing recently launched high-end robot vacuums costing around 2 million won that feature robotic arms.” He projected, “When used in combination with existing robotic vacuums, it can significantly increase the operating time and cleaning satisfaction of the vacuum.”Regarding future plans, Seo stated, “In the short term, our goals are to expand sales of current products and expedite the market launch of products under development.” He emphasized, “In particular, for our safety cover for manholes targeting local governments and public institutions, securing various external certifications and awards can boost sales effectiveness. Therefore, we plan to complete certification and award acquisition within this year.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com