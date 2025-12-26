[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] So Young Kim, CEO of Sain Solution

‘Sain Solution’, a startup that provides environmentally friendly solutions based on microbial enzyme agents and biocarrier technology



Sain Solution is a company focused on providing an environmentally friendly solution based on microbial enzyme agents and biocarrier technology. The company was founded in November 2024 by CEO So Young Kim (50).Its flagship products are twofold. The first is an environmentally friendly, self-contained smoking booth based on biocarrier technology. This booth uses biocarrier technology to effectively decompose cigarette smoke and odors while purifying the air. It aims to provide a more pleasant, environmentally friendly smoking environment by overcoming the shortcomings of conventional smoking booths.The second product is a microbial enzyme-based solution that converts dead fish into feed. Disposing of dead fish from aquaculture farms is complex and poses environmental pollution risks. Sein Solution uses specialized microbial enzymes to convert dead fish into high-quality feed, solving environmental issues and promoting resource circulation.Sein Solution’s competitive advantages lie in its unique microbial technology and environmental friendliness. Unlike existing smoking booths or dead fish disposal methods, it minimizes the environmental burden by using natural, environmentally friendly microorganisms, enzymes, and carriers that are free of harmful substances. Furthermore, the self-contained smoking booth reduces maintenance expenses, and the solution for converting dead fish into feed provides economic benefits by turning waste into valuable resources. This dual pursuit of environmental and economic value is Sein Solution’s core competitive advantage.Currently in its early stages, Sein Solution is executing the 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package project to perform market verification and build its network. Regarding the smoking booths, the company plans to conduct B2B sales targeting locations with a high transient population, such as public institutions, large buildings, and amusement parks. The company will focus on demonstrating the product’s effectiveness through pilot installations and operations.To find potential customers for the solution that converts dead fish into feed, the company is participating in industry-related exhibitions for aquaculture and seafood processing companies and promoting it through specialized media. Online marketing will utilize relevant communities and social media to raise awareness of environmentally friendly technology and strengthen communication with potential customers.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “After conducting R&D in the microbiology field for a long time, I became deeply fascinated by the boundless potential and environmentally friendly value of microbial technology. In particular, my conviction that microbial technology could solve real-world environmental problems was the primary catalyst for my startup. I wanted to create solutions that would positively impact people’s lives, not just technologies confined to the lab.”Initial funding was secured through personal funds and government support programs. Being selected for the 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package program was particularly helpful in securing the necessary funds for development and marketing. Building on this foundation, Sein Solution plans to attract additional investments. Given the growing societal interest in environmentally friendly technologies, the company intends to focus on meeting with investors interested in ESG and social impact investments.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In the short term, our goal is to successfully complete the 2025 Early-Stage Startup Package program and establish our environmentally friendly, self-sustaining smoking booths in the market by achieving meaningful results and piloting our solution for converting dead fish into feed.” She added, “In the long term, we aspire to become a leader in the field of microorganism, enzyme, and carrier technology and contribute to solving various environmental problems. Creating social value through environmentally friendly technology and growing into a company that contributes to sustainable development is the ultimate goal of Sein Solution Co., Ltd.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com