[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] ‘Schoolmoa’, a startup that developed ‘Runmoa’, an AI-based global commerce operating platform for influencers

Haktae Kim, CEO of Schoolmoa



Enabling influencers and companies to create their own global malls without coding

Managing closed malls, memberships, lectures, VOD, physical products, and reservations all in one place

Schoolmoa is the company behind ‘Runmoa’, a global commerce operating platform for the AI era. The company helps businesses and influencers create their own stores in just one minute. It also helps them manage closed malls, memberships, lectures, VOD, physical products, and reservations all in one place. The company was founded in June 2023 by CEO Haktae Kim (52) and two developers.Its flagship product automatically connects the flow from product and content arrangement to payment and settlement to existing customer and fandom CRM through AI. Also, by creating brand AI avatars, it enables 24/7 communication with global subscribers in multiple languages. It supports global sales by default, through overseas payment and logistics integration, with all sales channels managed from a single dashboard.Kim said, “Runlink simplifies designing a path from inflow through social media to conversion to repurchase,” adding, “We provide B2B services that embed AI, AI CS, and e-commerce into corporate websites.”Runmoa’s first competitive advantage is enabling anyone to build their global malls automatically in just one minute without coding. The second advantage is all-in-one revenue. Memberships, lectures, digital goods, physical products, and reservations can be sold from a single stack, while CRM and automated messaging based on fandom data drive repeat purchases. The third competitive advantage is that inquiries, responses, recommendations, and conversions maintain the brand’s tone even when staff are unavailable.“Additionally, businesses can operate exclusive, closed malls for enterprises and create subscription membership products to generate steady monthly revenue. Initial barriers are lowered through local currency and shipping support, eliminating the need for separate overseas PG contracts. AI automates operations by handling repetitive tasks such as inventory management, coupon creation, segmented messaging, and retargeting.”Runmoa concurrently pursues partnerships with creators, educational institutions, and live commerce platforms domestically. It also engages in content marketing, community building, and seminar collaborations based on conversion case studies. Internationally, Runmoa is expanding exhibitions and meetups, primarily in Asia, including Japan, while increasing market penetration through reseller and affiliate (Runpick) networks.What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? “After seeing the reality of high subscriber counts but unstable revenue, I concluded that we needed an operating system that would enable us to ‘own our customer relationships’ rather than just traffic. This led me to pursue entrepreneurship. Initial funding came from reinvesting B2B revenue, business starter contributions, and government support programs. We later expanded our paid customer base to enhance self-sustainability. Our current investment plan involves raising approximately 1 billion won at the pre-series A stage. The raised funds will be allocated to the following: advancing AI Fandom CRM; expanding automated workflows and templates; localizing for Japan and Asia; and building a partner ecosystem and performance marketing.”Schoolmoa is organized into teams covering product, AI, infrastructure, commerce operations, customer success, growth, brand, content, and global (Japan and Asia). Its team consists of members with experience in large-scale commerce projects and managing major communities.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “In the short term, we will advance our AI Fandom CRM, sponsorship, membership, and automation templates to increase lifetime value (LTV) and accelerate our entry into the Asian market, including Japan. We will also strengthen reseller and agency onboarding to expand our ecosystem. Ultimately, we aim to standardize the ‘Influencer OS’ to create a world where creators can fully own their brand and customer data.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com