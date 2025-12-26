[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] Dongwook Lee, CEO of SpaceVision AI

‘SpaceVision AI’, a company that provides an offline solution for audience analysis using on-device AI technology



AI analyzing audience influx, flow, and interest in exhibits in real time at exhibitions and pop-up events

Its proprietary AI model enables sophisticated real-time audience analysis without storing personal information

SpaceVision AI is a company that provides an offline solution for audience analysis using on-device AI technology. SpaceVision AI converts customer reactions and interests within offline spaces into data to help design better customer experiences and establish marketing strategies. The company was founded in July 2023 by CEO Dongwook Lee (48).Its flagship products are on-device AI hardware that performs video transmission and offline space analysis, along with software solutions based on this technology. The solution analyzes audience influx, flow, and interest in exhibits in real time at exhibitions and pop-up events. In stores, it analyzes customer movement patterns, product interest, and in-store advertisement attention, enabling store operation and sales optimization. It also quantifies the exposure and attention levels of outdoor advertising media and provides a CPV-based advertising network in Korean shared offices, sports centers, and other locations.SpaceVision AI has three key competitive advantages. First, its powerful, self-developed on-device AI model enables sophisticated, real-time audience analysis without storing personal information. This allows the technology to be applied across diverse offline spaces, free from the constraints of the Korean Personal Information Protection Act or global regulations such as the EU AI Act.Second, it provides quantitative metrics (attention levels, response rates, etc.) based on technology that analyzes customer gaze and behavior, going beyond simple visitor counting. Third, its strong scalability allows for deployment in various environments, including indoor and outdoor spaces, exhibitions, retail, and outdoor advertising.SpaceVision AI has undergone domestic verification through projects with large enterprises like LG Electronics. Internationally, SpaceVision AI has participated in global exhibitions such as CES and ISE, demonstrating its commercial viability through live demonstrations rather than static displays. SpaceVision AI is securing contracts with diverse customers in the Korean market, as well as in Europe and Japan.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? “All founding members have a genuine commitment to product creation. Although any product can easily stay in the technology testing phase, turning that technology into a product that provides real value to customers requires an entirely different set of criteria. Solving these challenges and supplying products to customers is enjoyable. I think the next era will be about the kind of product you create, not just using AI. I started this company because I wanted to build AI products that understand offline spaces and the people within them—something that didn’t exist before.”SpaceVision AI currently has about 15 staff members and maintains a balanced composition across various fields, including AI R&D, backend and frontend engineering, and business strategy.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “In the short term, we will focus on expanding our references in the domestic retail and exhibition markets and growing the network of shared office Attention:D. In the medium term, we plan to establish a global retail media network and partnerships by entering the Japanese and European markets.”He concluded, “In the long term, our goal is to become a global platform that connects all customer experiences in offline spaces based on data.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com