[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] JINYOUNG KIM, CEO of NSRenergy

NSRenergy (NSRENG) is a company that provides various solutions to maximize energy efficiency, including the structures, panel manufacturing and installation, and maintenance required for solar power generation plants. The company was founded in August 2021 by CEO JINYOUNG KIM (46).“NSRENG stands for ‘Neo Solar Roof Energy’, a company specializing in the provision of roofing materials and solutions for one-stop construction of roofs for solar power plants. Our goal is to harness the power of the sun, an equal energy resource for humanity, most efficiently and deliver clean energy to future generations. In particular, we contribute to distribution grid safety and carbon emission reduction by installing small-scale alternative energy sources near demand centers.”Its flagship product is ‘Neo Solar Roof’, an improved version of existing roof-mounted panel products. This product enables the quick, easy, and economical installation of solar modules during rooftop solar building installations. Its structure hides bolts, using structural components and stud nuts to mount solar power modules.Neo Solar Roof uses a special steel sheet (McCoat) made from galvanized iron (Gl) with extra magnesium (Mg) and aluminum (Al), which makes it forceful, resistant to rust, and able to withstand chemicals. It ensures long-term stable operation even in environments where the entire surface is exposed to the outside, such as in alkaline or ammonia environments.It can be applied to both new construction and remodeled roofs. Its design prevents exposed fastening areas, completely blocking leaks. Furthermore, its simple structural fastening method enhances construction efficiency and provides customized designs optimized for various installation environments. Through a one-stop solution, it provisions total solutions from design to construction and maintenance, earning customer trust by guaranteeing stability for over 20 years.Three points summarize NeoSolar Roof’s competitive advantage. First, it boasts top-tier durability and material technology. By using Gl+Mg+Al ternary alloy steel sheets (McCoat), it shows great resistance to rust, allowing it to work well for more than 20 years—just like solar power.Second, it completely prevents leaks and enables efficient construction. Its non-exposed design, which hides the roof fastening area from the exterior, fundamentally solves leakage issues. The simplified structural fastening method results in a construction period and cost reduction.Third, it provides a total solution. Offering one-stop service covering design, construction, and management minimizes customer hassle and ensures stable plant operation completed by expert hands.NSRENG concentrates on checking technical details and forming partnerships that fit the business-to-business aspect of the solar power market, highlighting the need for quality assurance of roofing materials that are very durable, resistant to corrosion, and resistant to chemicals. Furthermore, we enhance reliability by securing customized design and construction references optimized for diverse roof conditions at new construction and renovation sites. Through close collaboration with major construction companies and power plant operators, the company secures large-scale projects and expands our market share.Regarding future plans, Kim stated, “Our goal is to capture 30% of the current roof construction market within five years.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com