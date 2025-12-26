[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package DH Shin, CEO of MTT GLOBAL

‘MTT Global’, a company that drives a green future through immersion-cooled batteries and smart automation



Leading the Fourth Industrial Revolution era with environmentally friendly energy storage systems (ESS) and industrial automation solutions

Maximizing environmental friendliness, safety, and efficiency with its immersion cooling technology-based ESS and automation equipment

Since its founding in 2022 by CEO DH Shin, an electrical and electronic engineering expert, MTT Global has gained attention for its comprehensive solutions integrating immersion-cooling-based packaging for lithium-ion battery modules and smart manufacturing safety systems. With investigators boasting over 30 years of experience in automation, robotics, and manufacturing control, MTT Global is reshaping the global energy market with innovative technologies that deliver safety and efficiency simultaneously.Shin is a veteran who applied advanced control systems and networking technologies in practical settings while serving as Head of the Technology Division at the Korean branch of a Belgian parent group. He has participated in the development of battery management systems (BMS) for VRFB-ESS in the ESS and energy management fields to maximize energy efficiency. He has also pioneered thermal management technology through the design of lithium-ion and VRFB ESS cooling rack enclosures. The newly introduced immersion cooling module packaging incorporates a feature that completely prevents fire propagation to adjacent cells even during thermal runaway, achieving an improvement of over 90% in heat removal performance compared to conventional air-cooled systems.The immersion cooling system’s core lies in the optimized design of the barriers between cells and gas vents. After performance was verified through impact and explosion tests, the internal structure was redesigned to minimize heat transfer between cells. This technology significantly reduces frequent fire incidents in electric vehicles and ESS, providing a safer battery solution for both industrial sites and consumers.MTT Global is also making its mark in the field of automated safety solutions. The ‘Sheet Follower System’ stops heavy objects from falling and causing injuries during metal bending by controlling the speed very accurately at 5–25 mm/s using CNC control. This reduces the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and accidents. Furthermore, the IoT-sensor-based boiler piping management system improves energy efficiency by 15–20% through real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, significantly reducing downtime and maintenance expenses.The global ESS market is projected to grow from approximately USD 70 billion in 2022 to USD 387 billion by 2030. The battery module and pack segment is recognized as a promising next-generation field, accounting for 15–20% of total battery costs. MTT Global is advancing a circular economy model through the reuse of post-consumer batteries. The company plans to accelerate the commercialization of carbon neutrality by establishing a production value chain in the Jeonnam and Gwangju regions. Additionally, MTT Global plans to supply ESS with an annual capacity of 82,800 kWh to medical clinics and hospitals in Africa. The company also plans to expand its deployment projects through public-private partnership (PPP) models with local governments and international funds.MTT Global has completed an explosion pressure and gas discharge simulation project through an industry-academia-research collaboration in the Jeonnam region. The company is now on the verge of commercializing its next-generation ESS packaging solution based on this achievement. Shin said, “We will secure a competitive edge in the global market through total energy solutions that combine safety, efficiency, and sustainability.”Regarding future plans, Shin stated, “MTT Global aims to become a leading innovative company focused on eco-friendly energy and safe smart manufacturing, which are key parts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, by offering unique products that use advanced immersion cooling technology and smart safety automation systems.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com