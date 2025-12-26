[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] JUNG-WOONG YANG, CEO of edgeAI

‘edgeAI’, a startup that aims to create an AI semiconductor ecosystem using Korea’s unique technology



edgeAI aims to realize the future of intelligent terminals through domestic AI semiconductors and hardware/software platform solutions. The company is driven by a vision to build an AI semiconductor ecosystem using Korea’s unique technology. It was founded in January 2024 by CEO JUNG-WOONG YANG (50).Its flagship products are AI semiconductors based on the Two-Chip SoC structure and edge device platforms.“We are developing edge AI semiconductors based on NPU IP made in Korea and plan to commercialize them in 2026. Additionally, our product, the Edge AI-Box, enables real-time AI inference in various industrial settings, including smart homes, smart factories, and smart parking.”Yang also emphasized the importance of the K-NPU training board based on domestic AI semiconductors, stating, “Through this, we aim to build an educational ecosystem that cultivates next-generation AI talent. I believe that only by combining technology development with talent cultivation can we create a true ecosystem.”Yang cited Edge AI’s ‘Two-Chip SoC architecture’ as a key competitive advantage. “This architecture reduces costs, solves yield issues, and ensures scalability. Using a domestic IP is also a major strength. It reduces reliance on foreign products, enhances technological self-reliance, and enables adaptation to diverse applications through modular design.”edgeAI has already demonstrated its technological prowess and market viability by partnering with TSMC VCA members, such as ASICLAND, AIM FUTURE, Chonnam National University, Honam University, and GIST, and securing government projects. The biggest differentiator is that it’s a technology with practical verification, not just theoretical.edgeAI is pioneering the market primarily through direct B2B sales and strategic alliances with system integrators. edgeAI is building trust with customers by conducting proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstration projects in smart cities, smart factories, and IoT devices.Yang said, “I believe showing how our technology actually works in the field is the most effective marketing. We are also working to expand the ecosystem by collaborating with universities and research institutions based on our education platform. Our goal is not just to sell products but to grow the entire ecosystem.”What made CEO Yang decide to start a new company? “I believe that the AI semiconductor industry is strategically necessary for the nation. In particular, I was convinced that domestic technology was essential. I started the company to contribute to Korea’s AI semiconductor industry, leveraging my experience accumulated over the past 25 years. We secured our initial funding through government support programs, project wins, and self-investment. Securing a project worth approximately 2.5 billion won within one year of founding the company confirmed our growth potential.”Regarding future plans, Yang stated, “Our short-term goal is to secure and commercialize our chips by 2026. Then, we will begin mass production and enter the global market in 2027.” He added, “In the mid- to long term, our objective is to become the global leader in the domestic AI semiconductor ecosystem. We also aim to grow into a company that creates social value by nurturing next-generation AI talent and practicing ESG management.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com