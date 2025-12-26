[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] Seo Hee Jeong, CEO of IDO Package

‘IDO Package’, a startup that develops and produces environmentally friendly paper containers called ‘VerraPack’



Developing paper square-column-shaped containers and compact equipment capable of automatically packaging them

Significantly reducing equipment burden, enabling easy adoption of environmentally friendly paper packaging

IDO Package developed VerraPack, a packaging system utilizing environmentally friendly paper to replace conventional plastics. The company was founded in June 2022 by CEO Seo Hee Jeong (39).Jung said, “Witnessing recent global environmental changes like extreme weather events and rising sea levels made me personally realize how crucial sustainable packaging is. This led me to develop VerraPack, a packaging system that replaces conventional plastics with environmentally friendly paper.”IDO Package’s flagship product is its ‘paper-based eco-friendly packaging solution’. To replace existing plastic food and beverage packaging, the company developed both a paper-based square column container and compact equipment capable of automatically packaging it.In particular, the tapered structure with a narrower lower part enhances stackability and distribution convenience, while ultrasonic sealing technology ensures hygienic and safe sealing at the top. The brand name ‘VerraPack’ is derived from ‘Verde (green)’, ‘Terra (Earth)’, and ‘Pack (packaging)’, embodying IDO Package’s vision of environmentally friendly packaging for the planet.“Traditional paper pack packaging was dominated by large enterprises focused on mass production of a few product types. We created a multi-variety, small-batch production system that provisions products in pre-packaged form, allowing small businesses to utilize environmentally friendly paper packs without burden.”In particular, it can replace existing can sealing packaging and does not occupy the space required for storing cans. Furthermore, VerraPack’s greatest strength is that small and medium compaies, small farming corporations, and small business owners can significantly reduce equipment costs and easily adopt environmentally friendly paper packaging.IDO Package is initially expanding its market primarily through B2B. The company directly approaches small and medium enterprises, beverage and dairy manufacturers, and eco-friendly brands with proposals, while also actively participating in domestic and international trade shows. At two exhibitions this year, they counseled with approximately 100 companies and have begun actual implementation discussions with several.What made CEO Jeong decide to start a new company? “Seeing the plastic waste problem and the increase in packaging waste made me keenly aware of the urgent need for sustainability in packaging. While demand for paper-based packaging clearly exists, the lack of economical and practical solutions available to companies motivated me to start this venture.”Initial funding was secured using personal capital and government support programs (startup packages, R&D support). Currently, operations are funded by internal capital and some policy funds, but the company is considering investment attraction to expand mass production and develop overseas markets. Additionally, the company has signed an MoU with Hankuk Package, an affiliate of Haesung Group, to pursue ongoing cooperation and support.After starting her business, Jeong said, “The most rewarding moments are seeing our environmentally friendly packaging actually running on our customer’s production lines.” She added, “Hearing feedback like ‘We’ve been waiting for a solution like this’ on-site is truly motivating. In particular, at a recent exhibition, the response was incredibly positive. Many companies saw the product firsthand and expressed interest, saying, ‘We want to apply the technology immediately’, which confirmed we’re on the right path.”Regarding future plans, Jeong stated, “Our immediate goal is to complete the VerraPack production line setup and establish a stable mass production system. Next, we aim to successfully conclude pilot projects with customers currently under discussion and transition them into actual supply contracts.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com