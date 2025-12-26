[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] TaeHun Han, CEO of TaeSeongEngineering

‘TaeSeongEngineering’, a company manufacturing nano-bubble oxygenated water production devices



TaeSeongEngineering is a company that manufactures nano-bubble oxygenated water production devices. This oxygenated water activates plant cells, improving root health and consequently boosting plant growth and productivity. The company was founded in November 2023 by CEO TaeHun Han (26).“After graduating from the Mechanical Engineering Department at Gwangju University in 2021, I began developing a device for producing oxygenated water while learning about mechanical design and manufacturing at my father’s company. After completing the prototype, I gained the confidence to start the business.”TaeSeongEngineering’s flagship product is the ‘Nano-Bubble Oxygenated Water Production Device’. Its operating principle is as follows: High-concentration oxygen and water, injected at a specific pressure through internal pipes, mix. As this mixture passes through internal blades, the oxygen is pulverized, creating oxygenated water containing oxygen particles at the nano level. The particle size is 250 nm, the concentration is 25 ppm, and it can be maintained for over 168 hours (7 days). The device can produce 150 L of oxygenated water per minute. It is also safe, with a bacterial count of 100 CFU/mL, comparable to regular tap water.This oxygenated water activates plant cells, improving root health and consequently boosting plant growth and productivity. Our internal testing showed productivity increases of approximately 20% or more. Furthermore, in open field cultivation, it suppresses harmful soil bacteria while activating beneficial bacteria, preventing root soft rot.“This technology can be applied not only to plants but also to other animals in the future, and furthermore, it can be applied to various fields that use water. For example, in wastewater treatment plants, it can attach to fine substances like microplastics in the water, forming sludge batches that can be easily removed, and it helps precipitate contaminants larger than a certain size. It also possesses sterilizing effects, reducing the need for chemical treatments and enabling environmentally friendly wastewater processing.”TaeSeongEngineering plans to complete development and have the agricultural machinery registration completed by December 2025. After fully equipping relevant facilities and equipment, it aims to enter key target markets domestically and internationally starting January 2026.Initial markets will be smart farms and aquaculture to demonstrate the effectiveness of oxygenated water, secure success cases, and build credibility. The company then plans to gradually expand into medical and environmentally friendly water treatment markets.“We will highlight the technical strengths of our technology—high dissolved oxygen levels and long-term maintenance compared to existing oxygen supply methods—and strengthen our market competitive advantage by filing an application for patents for core technologies. Our goal is to conduct demonstration projects in collaboration with smart farm operators, fisheries associations, and environmental research institutions, while increasing product awareness through joint marketing.”Based on current business achievements through product commercialization, TaeSeongEngineering is establishing a foundation for investment attraction for technology development commercialization funding. The company plans to obtain Green Technology Certification and Excellent Performance Certification (EPC) by 2026 and Excellent Product Certification by 2027, enabling broad utilization of startup loans, KOSME funding, and angel investments. For long-term funding to support sustained growth, TaeSeongEngineering will pursue venture capital (VC) investment and strategic partnerships.Regarding future plans, Han stated, “Our goal is to expand beyond the initial markets of smart farms and aquaculture facilities to apply our technology across all sectors utilizing water.” He also conveyed, “We hope the nano-oxygenated water we developed becomes a part of daily life, helping people navigate difficult times.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com