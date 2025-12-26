[2025 The CEO of Sunchon National University Early-Stage Startup Package] UIJEONG EUM, CEO of GLEAF

‘GLEAF’, a brand that reimagines the traditional gold leaf heritage



Its goal is to promote traditional crafts widely and convey the meaning and value of traditional patterns

The first product is a bag inspired by traditional Korean pouches, Bokjumeoni

GLEAF sells lifestyle products that add Korean elegance through the application of a gold leaf using traditional methods to its designs. The mission of GLEAF is to widely promote our traditional craft of traditional Korean gold leaf and convey the meaning and value inherent in traditional patterns. The company was founded in November 2024 by CEO UIJEONG EUM (34).GLEAF’s first product is a bag inspired by traditional Korean pouches, Bokjumeoni. Traditional Bokjumeoni often featured characters like ‘su·bok·gang·nyeong’ (meaning ‘longevity, fortune, strength, and peace’) embroidered or embossed with gold leaf. GLEAF sought to interpret this meaning in a contemporary way.Therefore, Eum incorporated traditional “gil sang” patterns—which feature lucky symbols such as cranes, peonies, and clouds—into a stripe design. By combining these traditional patterns with modern patterns, she achieved a design in which tradition and modernity blend seamlessly. Additionally, a daenggi with a traditional gold leaf was crafted into a keychain and added to the bag, completing the set. This product achieves harmony with elements like the Bokjumeoni shape, daenggi, knot, traditional gold leaf, and patterns, along with the modern and practical details of a stripe pattern and keychain.The second product is a traditional gold leaf swallow-beak daenggi hairpin. Unlike conventional daenggi, it has a fixed design with an attached hairpin. This eliminates the discomfort of wearing daenggi and allows anyone to easily wear traditional accessories. Additionally, if customers select a traditional pattern for custom production, GLEAF will apply the design using a traditional gold leaf.Beyond these, the company continuously develops lifestyle design products like traditional gold leaf scarves and ties for everyday use. Recently, to introduce more people to the unique charm of GLEAF, we’re expanding into casual lines such as air fresheners and stationery—offering affordable options with a wide selection.“The competitive advantage of GLEAF lies in the fact that we handcraft the traditional gold leaf in-house. We are the first brand to express traditional patterns in gold leaf atop trendy designs, and we believe the craftsmanship itself is a differentiated value. While many people have seen gold leaf, they often don’t know how it’s actually made. Even videos simply showing the production process have a significant impact, garnering considerable attention.”Another competitive advantage is practicality. Traditional items are often perceived as ‘inconvenient’ or ‘difficult to use daily’. However, GLEAF applies traditional gold leaf to products that anyone can easily incorporate into their daily life, such as bags, hair accessories, scarves, and ties.“True to our brand slogan, ‘Heritage into Everyday Life’, we strive to naturally integrate the charm of traditional gold leaf into daily routines. Fusing tradition with modern practicality is GLEAF’s unique strength.”Regarding future plans, Eum stated, “The ultimate goal of GLEAF is to become a globally recognized Korean traditional gold leaf lifestyle brand.” She added, “To achieve this, we plan to meet diverse customer needs by introducing not only traditional gold leaf products but also a casual line featuring home decor and stationery utilizing traditional patterns, along with a premium gold leaf line where the depth of tradition is felt in the production process itself.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com