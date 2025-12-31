Young Uk Chung, Head of the Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation, “We have completed a new type of regional startup platform where universities, local communities"

-Selected as a final institution for the Seoul Campus Town initiative, a host university for the Ministry of Education’s RISE program, and designated as a Semiconductor Specialized University, carrying out a series of major national projects



-Established a comprehensive innovation model connecting education, research, and entrepreneurship, and selected as the host university for the Deep Tech Track of the Pre-Startup Package program



-Providing intensive support for specialized startups in AI, big data, and semiconductor fields, further strengthening Kwangwoon University’s ICT expertise



-Operating over 100 individual incubation offices and open collaboration spaces, along with customized R&D and marketing funds, professional mentoring, and IR programs



-Established a regional governance network in collaboration with five districts: Nowon, Gangbuk, Dobong, Dongdaemun, and Seongbuk

Since its establishment in 2004, the Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation has become a core institution of the university, leading industry-academia collaboration, technology commercialization, and startup support, particularly in advanced fields such as semiconductors, AI, robotics, and big data. It has grown beyond merely managing research outcomes to becoming a central hub of the northeastern Seoul startup ecosystem by spreading the university’s capabilities across local communities and various industries.Young Uk Chung, Head of the Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation, emphasized, “Our achievements have been particularly remarkable in recent years,” adding, “Kwangwoon University has been selected for major national projects such as the Seoul Campus Town initiative, the Ministry of Education’s RISE program, and designation as a Semiconductor Specialized University, establishing a comprehensive innovation model that connects education, research, and entrepreneurship.” He added, “Through this process, we are building a new type of regional startup platform where universities, local communities, industries, and investment institutions collaborate organically.” We met Director Chung on October 2 at Kwangwoon University in Nowon-gu, Seoul.“The Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation is simultaneously carrying out various government and local government-linked programs, including the Pre-Startup Package, Makerspace, BRIDGE 3.0, Lab-Based Startup Leading University Program, and the Seoul Campus Town Project. Among them, being selected in 2025 as the host university for the Deep Tech Track of the Pre-Startup Package program holds significant meaning. Through this, we are providing intensive support for specialized startups in AI, big data, and semiconductor fields, further strengthening Kwangwoon University’s ICT expertise.In addition, the General Makerspace has received the highest grade for four consecutive years, and through the Collaborative Makerspace, we support joint projects between companies and region-specific creative activities. In the Lab-Based Startup Leading University Program, we help professors and graduate students turn their research achievements into actual startups. Additionally, based on the Campus Town Project, we are operating local startup hubs in collaboration with five districts, including Nowon, Gangbuk, Dobong, Dongdaemun, and Seongbuk.”“The Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation incubates about 200 early-stage startups each year, achieving tangible results such as an annual revenue of 28 billion KRW and the creation of 570 jobs. Moreover, through our entrepreneurship development programs, more than 5,600 people participate each year, greatly contributing to the spread of entrepreneurial awareness. The achievements of student startup teams are also noteworthy. In 2022 and 2023, our teams received consecutive Minister’s Awards in the Ministry of Education’s ‘Student Startup Promising Team 300’ program, and in 2024, they won the Seoul Mayor’s Award at the city’s ‘Try Everything’ competition. Along with these achievements, in 2025 we were selected as the host university for the Deep Tech Track, achieved the highest grade for the Makerspace for four consecutive years, and were chosen to operate the Yangju Startup Growth Support Center, marking not only qualitative but also continuous quantitative growth. These achievements demonstrate that Kwangwoon University’s startup support has gone beyond simple incubation to become a nationally and regionally recognized model.”“The biggest issue in 2025 is improving the efficiency of linkages among various startup support programs and pursuing global expansion. Kwangwoon University has been focusing on streamlining its system to reduce overlap and maximize synergy while simultaneously carrying out various programs such as the Pre-Startup Package, Makerspace, BRIDGE 3.0, and Campus Town.Furthermore, we supported startups in entering global stages such as CES and Try Everything, helping them grow into Born Global companies. At the same time, the Sovereign AI National Talent Program, which is being carried out in collaboration with Kakao, KT, and Cisco, aims to cultivate 1,000 global talents needed in the industry. In other words, internal efficiency and external global competitiveness were the core challenges of 2025.”“The greatest strength of the Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation is its full-cycle support system for entrepreneurs. We have established a one-stop system that supports everything from discovering prospective entrepreneurs to commercialization, investment attraction, scale-up, and global expansion. To achieve this, we operate more than 100 individual incubation offices and open collaboration spaces, along with customized R&D and marketing funds, professional mentoring, and IR programs.Another strength lies in our specialization in deep tech. We are focusing on connecting research achievements to commercialization through the Pre-Startup Package Deep Tech Track, the Lab-Based Startup Leading University Program, and the Makerspace. Moreover, with regional governance built in collaboration with five districts, including Nowon, Gangbuk, Dobong, Dongdaemun, and Seongbuk, and a network that includes global companies and investors, we are building a startup ecosystem that connects the local community with the global stage.”“Companies are recruited through an open call, followed by document evaluation and in-person interviews for final selection. In this process, we comprehensively evaluate the entrepreneur’s capabilities, team completeness, marketability, and commercialization potential. Starting in 2025, we have strengthened customized evaluations for deep tech companies. For advanced fields such as AI, semiconductors, and big data, we separately evaluate technological competitiveness and global scalability, taking into account their potential for long-term growth. We also consider how well the companies can be connected with the various specialized programs operated by the Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation as an important evaluation factor.”“The Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation provides comprehensive support tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs. First, we provide a stable business environment through incubation offices and shared collaboration spaces, and we offer R&D and marketing funds to reduce the risks associated with early market entry. We also leverage the university’s strength in R&D by connecting startups with specialized researchers and professionals. In addition, we provide opportunities for companies to meet investors through acceleration programs, IR and demo days, and participation in global exhibitions.Starting in 2025, we have strengthened specialized support for deep tech startups, providing focused programs such as professional mentoring, customized R&D linkage, and collaboration opportunities with global investment firms for companies based on AI, semiconductors, and big data. Furthermore, through the investment network jointly established by Kwangwoon University’s Technology Holdings Company and the Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation, we provide customized investment linkage for each stage from Seed to Series A. We also operate indirect investment programs in collaboration with ACs, VCs, and CVCs to diversify funding channels. In essence, the support provided by the Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation is a comprehensive system that connects space, funding, talent, investment, and global expansion, focusing on fostering tangible growth throughout the entire entrepreneurial journey.”“One of the representative incubation success stories from the Kwangwoon University Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation is SERDIC Co., Ltd. (formerly TSPXR Co., Ltd.) This company successfully secured Pre-A investment in 2025 and is currently carrying out seven R&D projects (five new ones). The number of intellectual property rights held has increased to 36, of which 10 were newly secured in 2025. In particular, the company has carried out six joint research projects with Kwangwoon University faculty members and signed technology transfer agreements. It has also demonstrated a close cooperation model with the university by hiring Kwangwoon University students, registering as a designated military service company, and utilizing the professional research personnel program. Another example, SAI Technologies Co., Ltd., has achieved technological advancement by successfully completing two technology transfers through R&D collaboration with Kwangwoon University. With support from the university’s Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation, the company also participated in CES 2025 and received an Innovation Award. In this way, Kwangwoon University’s Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation is fostering a startup ecosystem where the university and companies grow together, achieving tangible results in areas such as investment, R&D collaboration, technology transfer, and global expansion.”“The representative program of Kwangwoon University’s Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation is the Seoul Northeast Startup Forum. Held annually since 2017, it has established itself as a platform where experts from the private and public sectors, academia, and startup founders come together to share startup trends and policies while strengthening networking. Also, the Seoul Campus Town project serves as another key platform that connects local communities with universities. By collaborating with five autonomous districts, it operates regional startup hubs and presents a model in which youth entrepreneurship directly contributes to solving local issues. Along with these efforts, it covers the entire startup lifecycle from prospective entrepreneurs to globally expanding startups through a multi-layered support system that includes the Pre-Startup Package Deep Tech Track, Makerspace, and Lab-Based Startup Program.”“Kwangwoon University’s Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation and Technology Holdings Company are registered as accelerators (AC), providing customized investment strategies tailored to each stage of a company’s growth. At the seed stage, they provide direct investment, while in later stages, they support indirect investment by connecting startups with ACs, VCs, and CVCs. They also operate IR sessions, demo days, and mentoring programs to facilitate effective matching between investors and startups. In 2025, they are expanding opportunities for startups to meet global investors at international events such as CES and Try Everything, supporting their growth into globally scaling enterprises.”“Kwangwoon University’s Industry-Academia Cooperation Foundation aims to evolve into a global startup hub based on deep-tech innovation. Building on the strengths accumulated in the ICT field, we will foster startups with the competitiveness to succeed in the global market.To this end, we will focus on △ expanding our global investment network, △ enhancing customized support for entrepreneurs, △ strengthening regional governance in collaboration with local communities, and △ establishing ourselves as a leading startup brand in Korea. Beyond being a simple incubation institution, we will serve as a strong partner that empowers entrepreneurs to stand confidently on the global stage.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com