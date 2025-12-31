GROONUI, a company that launched 'CatchFrog,' a next-generation travel platform combining travel and app-tech

Youngbin An, CEO of GROONUI (Incubation company at Guri Youth Startup Support Center)



Its flagship item, CatchFrog, is a ‘travel booking platform that lets users earn money’

Its competitive edge lies in AI-based personalized curation and CatchFrog’s unique features

GROONUI is a company that planned and developed 'INSTANTrip,' a service where users simply enter their available schedule and budget, and the AI automatically finds essential travel products such as flights, accommodations, eSIMs, and activity tickets.After its official launch in late April, INSTANTrip ranked No. 1 on the App Store within just three weeks, and within 150 days of launch, more than 50,000 travelers had used the platform to prepare for their trips. GROONUI is now taking a step further, preparing for the official launch of ‘CatchFrog,’ a next-generation travel platform that combines travel and app-tech. CEO Youngbin An (26) founded the company in March 2025.“While traveling to more than 50 cities around the world, including South America, North America, and Southeast Asia, I realized that there are truly countless ways of life and values in the world. However, in Korea, I always felt regret that many people live busy lives pressed for time, and cannot directly experience such a wide world. Except in cases where people have no time at all, I believe the primary reasons they hesitate to travel abroad are the financial burden and the hassle of preparation. So we planned and developed ‘INSTANTrip,’ a service where users enter their available schedule and budget, and the AI automatically finds essential travel products, such as flights, accommodations, eSIMs, and activity tickets. Currently, we are preparing for the official launch of ‘CatchFrog,’ a next-generation travel platform that combines travel and app-tech.”Its flagship item, CatchFrog, is a ‘travel booking platform that lets users earn money.’ While conventional services merely display the lowest prices, CatchFrog combines travel and app-tech to transform the trip preparation process completely.Users can receive or search recommendations for the lowest-priced flight tickets worldwide through the CatchFrog app, and they can also check city-specific accommodation rankings based on user reviews. In addition, users can use the AI chatbot ‘Catch’ like their own personal travel agent to receive customized itineraries and product suggestions, allowing them to get all the essential information they need at once without going through a complicated search process.Furthermore, through partnerships with both domestic and international OTAs such as Trip com, Agoda, and Triple, CatchFrog returns a portion of the commission from partner vendors connected through the platform as points when users make reservations. These points can be exchanged for items, such as Naver Pay credits or Starbucks coupons, allowing users to use them immediately in their daily lives and making them as practical as cash. In addition, through a drawing feature called ‘CatchDraw,’ users can receive additional rewards ranging from at least 50% to up to 20 times their basic points, making the trip preparation process much more exciting. Ultimately, CatchFrog is a platform that offers both convenience in travel preparation and tangible financial rewards, helping anyone travel more easily and affordably.CatchFrog’s strengths can be summarized in three key points. First, AI-based personalized curation and CatchFrog’s unique features. By simply entering their schedule and budget, users can get automatic recommendations for flights, accommodations, and activities, and CatchFrog searches for and displays flight tickets priced below the average. Additionally, users can make objective and reasonable accommodation bookings through city-specific hotel rankings based on reviews and keyword searches. Through these diverse features, users can prepare for their trips with ease and without hesitation.Second, a reward structure unlike any other. When making a reservation, users immediately earn basic points, and through the ‘CatchDraw’ lucky draw feature, they can receive additional rewards of up to 20 times their basic points. For example, if a user books and completes a stay worth 1 million KRW through Agoda via CatchFrog, they can earn up to 200,000 KRW worth of points. The points earned in this way can be exchanged for items, such as Naver Pay credits or Starbucks coupons, allowing users to use them like cash in everyday life.Third, proven usability and reliability. InstantTrip, the predecessor service of CatchFrog, ranked No. 1 on the App Store just three weeks after its launch. Moreover, within 150 days, more than 50,000 users had joined and were actively using the service. In addition, the company has partnered with more than 40 global OTAs, securing a stable foundation for service operations. CatchFrog has established a distinct competitive edge based on its technological differentiation, rewarding user experience, and proven performance.CatchFrog is focusing on actively communicating with its main target audience, the MZ generation. Focusing on channels, such as Threads and Instagram, the company creates friendly and approachable content to naturally promote its brand, while Meta ads help to attract new users steadily. What is particularly meaningful is that actual users are voluntarily creating and sharing reviews on Naver Blogs and videos, such as Reels and Shorts, across various platforms. Thanks to this voluntary spread, trust and awareness of the service are rapidly increasing.What made CEO An decide to start a company? “I’ve been interested in entrepreneurship since I was very young. Since elementary school, I’ve had a dream of one day starting my own company. However, after studying for college entrance exams and completing military service, I drifted away from that dream for a while. But after being discharged, I reignited my passion by launching a self-initiated project called ‘Earning 1 Million KRW Without a Part-Time Job.’ My first challenge was selling Polaroid photos at the Jamsil Cherry Blossom Festival. I went to Seokchon Lake with 100 film sheets and a sign that said ‘3,000 KRW per photo,’ and within four hours, I sold all the films and made 300,000 KRW. It was the first time I earned a profit from an idea I had come up with myself. After that, under the name ‘TurtlesOut (Forward Head Posture Treatment Project),’ I imported laptop stands and mouse pads from a factory in China and tried selling them. It didn’t lead to significant results, but I found great joy in the process of planning and executing everything on my own. As these experiences accumulated, I naturally began to turn my attention to more diverse ideas. Thanks to my habit of jotting down ideas in my notes, I eventually ended up with over a hundred of them. However, I realized that I needed app development skills to bring those ideas to life, so I challenged myself by participating in an embedded software competition to learn directly. I studied app planning and development on my own before entering the competition, and I was able to prove my potential by winning both the Hyundai Motor Company President’s Award and the Embedded Software Industry Association President’s Award. Through these experiences, I became truly fascinated by creating value through apps, which eventually led me to decide to develop a service that addresses the inconveniences I personally felt while traveling. That became the reason I started my current business.”He secured the initial funding through a government start-up support program. He was selected for both Hanyang University’s Start-up-Centered University Program and Konkuk University’s Pre-Startup Package, ranking first in the evaluation of the latter and receiving funding worth 100 million KRW.After founding the company, CEO An said, “The most rewarding moment in running a startup is when I realize that the service I once imagined is actually helping solve people’s problems.”“When InstantTrip ranked No. 1 on the App Store just three weeks after its launch, I was truly amazed, but what impressed me even more were the reviews from users saying things like ‘Trip planning has become so much easier’ and ‘I was just browsing without thinking, but it was so cheap that I booked right away and went on a trip.’ It’s also very encouraging to see that many users not only download the app but continue to return and use it repeatedly. As a founder, the greatest reward comes from knowing that our team is contributing to making someone’s journey a little easier and more enjoyable.”Currently, GROONUI consists of a total of five members, including CEO An. The team includes two backend developers, one native developer, one designer in charge of service design, and CEO An, who oversees planning, marketing, and overall operations.“Each member has been with us since the early stages of InstantTrip, the predecessor of CatchFrog, and has personally experienced every part of the process—from service planning and design to development and marketing. Thanks to that, even though we are a small team, our strong teamwork allows us to execute and improve faster than anyone else.”Regarding future plans, CEO An said, “We aim to grow CatchFrog into a global platform that revolutionizes the travel preparation process, rather than just a simple travel booking app.” He added, “We are expanding our services to cover everything from flights and accommodations to activities, transportation, and eSIMs, and we also plan to advance our reward systems, such as point-based incentives.”“Our vision for the global market is also clear. China has Trip com, the United States has Expedia, and the Netherlands has Booking com, but Korea does not yet have a global travel service used by people around the world. By 2027, we plan to enter the North American market and strive to make our Korean-made service a platform loved by travelers around the world.”Date of Establishment: March 2025Main Business: Operating CatchFrog, a ‘travel booking platform that lets users earn money’Achievements: Reached No 1 on the App Store just three weeks after the launch of its predecessor service, InstantTrip, surpassed 50,000 cumulative users within 150 days, formed partnerships with more than 40 global OTAs (including Trip com and Agoda), selected for government start-up support programs (Hanyang University’s Start-up-Centered University Program and Konkuk University’s Pre-Startup Package), secured approximately 100 million KRW in funding through Konkuk University’s 2025 Pre-Startup Package, selected for the IP Didimdol Program, advanced to the finals of Challenge! K-Startup, and filed three patents related to AI-based travel technologyreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com