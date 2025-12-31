Nangman, developing Weekerp Image, an essential tool for IT startups

Minjun Kang, CEO of Nangman (Incubation company at Guri Youth Startup Support Center)



Integrated in just five minutes and usable immediately without any complicated setup process

Providing easy and fast infrastructure accessibility through CDN technology used by IT startups such as Toss and Danggeun Market

Nangman is a startup developing Weekerp Image, an essential solution for IT startups. CEO Minjun Kang (26) founded the company in September 2023.Weekerp Image is a cloud solution that enables fast and cost-effective image delivery for apps and websites. The core underlying technology of this service, the Content Delivery Network (CDN), is an infrastructure technology vital for the growth of global and domestic unicorn companies such as Facebook, Netflix, Toss, and Coupang.“IT startups inevitably face issues with traffic costs and speed as their services grow. However, due to the lack of specialized personnel, many realize the problem only after wasting significant costs, ending up in a ‘mending the stable door after the horse is stolen’ situation. Just as it’s wiser to prepare in advance than to buy insurance after an accident, the same principle applies to infrastructure. Weekerp Image helps startups take preventive measures from the start and focus on what truly matters.”Weekerp Image is offered at $2.99 per month, which is about 30 times cheaper than competing products. Customers can integrate it with existing cloud solutions, such as AWS, in just five minutes and start using it immediately without any complicated setup process. Internally, it is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS)–based technology, ensuring the same level of speed and stability as its unicorn competitors.What made CEO Kang decide to start a company? “Through multiple pivots, I came to realize that the most valuable resource is, ultimately, time. During the product development process, I found myself repeating similar tasks many times and constantly facing new decisions. I wondered if there was a way to reduce those unnecessary processes and focus more on meeting customers, which turned out to be a common challenge for all B2B companies. That question eventually led to the founding of Weekerp Image.”Weekerp Image is currently targeting the global market and supports a total of 11 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Japanese, and Korean. Through this, billions of potential users can enjoy the same experience without language barriers, and the company plans to continue providing global standard infrastructure to connect with even more customers across borders.CEO Kang explained, “Just as we don’t think twice when using a tissue, Weekerp Image aims to be a service that startups can use without hesitation,” adding, “Our goal is to save customers’ decision-making time and ultimately give them the gift of time through three core values: speed, stability, and affordability.”Regarding future plans, the CEO said, “We currently have no plans to attract investment and are focusing on growth through expanding our sales channels.” “Even if we seek investment in the future, we place greater importance on global networking and market expansion rather than financial benefits. We are focusing on expanding our sales channels to deliver greater value to more customers.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com