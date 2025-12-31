‘LemonSparkle,’ a company operating ‘CharimGotgan,’ a food platform connecting producers and consumers

MeeNah Choi, CEO of LemonSparkle (Incubation company at Guri Youth Startup Support Center)



Features food products carefully made by local farmers and manufacturers

Created a brand that connects people through the life stories embedded in food

LemonSparkle is a company that operates ‘CharimGotgan,’ a food platform connecting producers and consumers. CharimGotgan goes beyond simple product transactions, aiming to create a heartwarming and trustworthy experience through food while building a close-knit community between producers and consumers. It was founded in August 2023 by CEO MeeNah Choi (38).“CharimGotgan is not just a food distribution platform, but ‘a brand that connects people through the life stories embedded in food.’ We believe that food is not merely a means to nourish the body, but a medium of wisdom, sincerity, and human connection. However, in today’s society, the pursuit of efficiency and convenience has stripped food of its original meaning, making it difficult to know who made it or how it was produced. CharimGotgan was founded to restore that lost context. ‘Charim’ represents the heartfelt act of preparing something with care for someone, while ‘Gotgan’ means a place where precious things are stored and shared. CharimGotgan, true to the meaning born from the combination of these two words, serves as a bridge that safely preserves the sincerity and devotion of producers and shares them with customers.”The company’s main item is ‘CharimGotgan,’ a food platform that connects producers and consumers. The items handled by CharimGotgan are foods carefully made by producers from local farms and manufacturing companies. However, it is more than simply delivering products. It also conveys the production process, philosophy, and culture embedded within each product. Like filming a documentary, it introduces customers to why producers adhere to their methods and the dedication and effort behind their work.CharimGotgan operates based on direct transactions with farms and manufacturers. By reducing unnecessary distribution stages, producers can receive fairer compensation, while consumers can access high-quality products at more reasonable prices. Customers are not merely purchasing food but experiencing the lives and stories of producers while practicing fair consumption at the same time.CharimGotgan’s competitiveness can be defined in three key aspects. The first is authentic storytelling. Rather than merely selling products, it delivers the voices and lives of producers directly to customers. It earns customers’ trust through genuine stories, not fabricated marketing.The second is a direct-trade structure that benefits both producers and consumers. In traditional distribution networks, producers often receive low margins while consumers end up paying high prices. CharimGotgan reduces intermediaries, allowing producers to earn higher profits and consumers to purchase products at more reasonable prices. At the same time, it fosters a mutually beneficial relationship built on fairness and sustainability.The third is experience-centered consumption. Customers do not simply stop at eating food; they also experience the dedication and philosophy of the producers. Through a brand experience that evokes the sense of ‘my consumption is connected to someone’s life,’ customers gain not just products but meaningful relationships and emotional bonds.CEO Choi focuses on a story-driven content strategy rather than traditional advertising, particularly emphasizing video-centered marketing. CharimGotgan actively utilizes the power of short-form videos that quickly capture consumers’ attention, expanding its sales channels through social media platforms (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc.). On YouTube, it shares in-depth stories in a documentary format, while on Instagram and TikTok, it spreads empathy through short and impactful short-form videos. By leveraging the unique characteristics of each channel, it aims to create a structure where consumers naturally encounter and share its content, allowing the story itself to serve as marketing without the need for large advertising budgets.“Video content is also an effective way to highlight the advantages of the direct-trade structure. When producers share their own philosophies and processes on screen, customers intuitively understand the value of fair compensation and ethical consumption, rather than simply focusing on ‘low prices.’ CharimGotgan’s content will serve not only as a means of expanding sales channels but also as the most important strategy for instilling the brand’s philosophy in customers.”CharimGotgan seeks to grow not through external capital but by relying on its own capabilities and brand philosophy. The CEO said, “Growth is not merely a sales indicator, but a process in which producers and consumers build trust and form relationships,” adding, “Instead, we are pursuing expansion through content competitiveness, operational efficiency, and collaborative partnerships with producers. Even if CharimGotgan’s growth is not rapid, it is meaningful in that it grows with sincerity and trust.”Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “CharimGotgan’s goals can be divided into three stages,” adding, “In the short term, we aim to establish a solid position in Korea as a story-based food platform.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com