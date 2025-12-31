‘SungboInfra,’ a startup primarily focused on developing onshore wind power generation

Hyeon-joong Oh, CEO of SungboInfra (Unicorn incubation company at DDM Youth Startup Center)



Identifies optimal wind farm sites while avoiding regulated areas through GIS analysis

Establishes optimal project plans that minimize environmental impact, with strengths in technological capability and community collaboration

“Through GIS analysis, we not only avoid regulated areas and identify optimal wind farm sites but also analyze the correlation between our company’s extensive proprietary wind measurement data and satellite data, dramatically reducing wind condition risks. In addition, through generator micrositing, we design layouts that maximize efficiency, thereby increasing both the power output and profitability of wind farms. Taking it a step further, we conduct thorough preliminary analyses of factors such as distance from nearby villages, visibility, noise, and low-frequency vibrations to establish optimal project plans that minimize environmental impact. We view our technological expertise and coexistence with local communities as two key strengths that define our competitive edge.”SungboInfra is a startup primarily focused on developing onshore wind power generation. It was founded in November 2021 by CEO Hyeon-joong Oh (33).SungboInfra develops areas in South Korea where onshore wind turbines can be installed and where wind conditions are most favorable. Using its own technology and expertise, the company avoids restrictions related to the environment, cultural heritage, disasters, and local ordinances, and designs wind farms by predicting high-utilization areas through wind condition analysis. It also evaluates the feasibility of wind farm development by proactively assessing key factors such as slope, transportation accessibility, and grid connectivity.CEO Oh said, “SungboInfra oversees overall development management through in-house projects,” adding, “We also provide one-stop commercialization consulting through indirect development upon requests from local residents and companies.”SungboInfra utilizes its in-house technology and expertise to analyze locations nationwide and develop sites that meet suitable conditions. The company conducts consortia and attracts investments through IR activities based on site feasibility analysis.“In indirect development, we receive requests from local residents, landowners, and regional businesses through online platforms and social media, and provide one-stop commercialization consulting. We carry out the projects in the requested areas in collaboration with the landowners.”CEO Oh said, “We are actively attracting investment for each project,” adding, “In June 2025, we completed an MOU with domestic mid- to large-sized financial and engineering companies and are now carrying out overall project development.”“In the future, we plan to attract additional strategic investors (SI) from the construction sector to form a consortium of four companies. Once the consortium is established, we plan to apply for power generation business permits for each project. The two most advanced projects are each expected to reach scales of approximately 100 billion KRW and 130 billion KRW, respectively. In 2026, we plan to advance the projects through investment commitments of 15 percent of each project’s scale, amounting to 15 billion KRW and 19.5 billion KRW, respectively. This investment will serve as a crucial foundation for the stable execution and further growth of the projects.”SungboInfra is built on strong synergy between the expertise of its core headquarters team and the local communication capabilities of specialized regional teams in each project area. At the headquarters, CEO Oh and a CTO with over 30 years of experience oversee the project’s technical stability and overall direction. In addition, each project region has local branch managers who have lived in the area for many years. They have a deep understanding of the community's sentiments and needs. Through sincere communication with residents and local governments, they build successful models of coexistence.Regarding future plans, the CEO said, “Our short-term goal is to secure power generation permits for all key projects by 2026 and then ensure stable project execution,” adding, “As part of our mid- to long-term goals, we aim to successfully complete the additional onshore wind power projects currently under development in the Gangwon region, with capacities of approximately 50 MW and 80 MW, respectively.”“The ultimate goal of each project is to realize ‘new local value created by the wind.’ Our primary aim is not only to construct wind power facilities but also to establish a model of resident participation that ensures mutual satisfaction for both local residents and municipalities. Above all, SungboInfra upholds 'communication' as its core principle, continuously engaging with village leaders and residents, and coordinating diverse opinions through consultations with city and county offices as well as township and village-level meetings. In addition, we will take an active role in ensuring that government subsidies and shared profits generated from wind farm projects are directed back to neighboring communities through initiatives such as 'income enhancement projects,' 'public and social welfare programs,' 'electricity bill subsidy projects,' and 'educational support projects.' Through these efforts, we aim to grow into a leading company that promotes local economic revitalization and contributes to Korea's energy independence."