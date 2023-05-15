‘SERDIC,’ a company providing digital transformation services based on AI solutions

Jinkyu Kang, CEO of SERDIC (Incubation company at Kwangwoon Startup Support Center)



Lightweight web-based solutions enabling the development of various AX and DX solutions

Providing packaged services tailored to on-site conditions and customer needs

“We are a startup developing industrial DX and AX solutions and expanding them into web-based digital twin systems. In the past, there was a higher demand for web-based DX solutions and digital twins, but over the past one to two years, the demand for implementing DX through AI-based systems has been increasing. Particularly with the enforcement of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, there has been a growing demand for Vision AI solutions capable of detecting and preventing industrial safety accidents. Therefore, we are providing customized services by integrating digital transformation solutions based on our diverse range of AI technologies.”SERDIC is a company that integrates and visualizes various facility data based on spatial information, analyzes it through AI solutions, and supports the efficient maintenance and management of facilities. It was founded in May 2021 by CEO Jinkyu Kang (49).After earning a master’s degree in architectural design from the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), CEO Kang spent several years working in architectural practice and teaching both in Korea and abroad. He worked on 3D spatial data projects, such as parametric design and 3D scanner development, founded the company in September 2019, and incorporated it in May 2021.SERDIC’s DX and AX solutions are web-based, making them lightweight and optimized by module. In addition to Vision AI and AI simulation solutions, the company modularizes various digital transformation solutions to provide customized package services tailored to client needs.“We can provide optimized services for industrial facilities, ranging from AIoT hub modules for data collection to digital twins for data management and analysis. Until now, most of our services have been offered in an on-premise format designed for internal networks. However, starting in January 2026, we are preparing to launch a hybrid SaaS subscription service. This will enable many companies to access our solutions without incurring significant upfront costs. Our goal is to provide AX solutions tailored for manufacturing companies, with a particular focus on AI-based safety management solutions. We are preparing to offer our services through Naver Cloud and the AWS Marketplace.”SERDIC has received multiple awards in the AI field both in Korea and abroad, including the WSCE Awards, the Grand Prize at the Army Artificial Intelligence Idea Contest, and the Asia Smart Innovation Awards. The company has also developed solutions through various demonstrations and collaborations, participating in global exhibitions such as CES 2025, AsiaTechX Singapore, NextRise 2025, and WSCE 2025.“Through these activities, we are continuously engaging with clients and partners. As we connect with more individuals who value our offerings, the number of projects is increasing, and our company is gaining greater recognition. On September 10, we received investment from JCH-Oracle Startup Fund, a TIPS operating company, and we are preparing to attract additional investment by early next year. We are currently at the pre-A stage.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kang said, “The response from overseas has been better than expected,” adding, “We have received positive feedback from Taiwan, Singapore, and the Middle East, as our solutions require no additional equipment, can be quickly applied, and allow users to select the functions they need.”“Our current goal is to move from discussions to actual sales, and based on the feedback we receive, we plan to advance our specialized solutions for facility maintenance and management while continuously developing practical software.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com