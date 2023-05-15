‘Alphamonto,’ an AI-based men’s style consulting and celebrity styling service

Jaewoo Lim, CEO of Alphamonto (Unicorn incubation company at DDM Youth Startup Center)



An all-care solution where professionals take full responsibility for a complete style transformation from head to toe

AI-trained on over 85,000 high-engagement data entries and managed through its proprietary ERP system

Men's perceptions of appearance and self-care are changing significantly. More men are seeking styles that genuinely suit them, rather than merely trying to 'look good.' A brand leading this transformation is at the center of this change. That is ‘Alphamonto,’ an all-care men’s style consulting service.Founded in March 2024, Alphamonto operates a hands-on management program designed to help clients establish their own styling standards and become self-reliant in their personal style. Centered on fashion and hair, the program consists of a three-month, step-by-step curriculum that helps clients internalize styling suited to their body type, preferences, and mood through repeated fitting and practical training sessions.CEO Jaewoo Lim (28) said, “It’s not just a service that picks clothes for you,” adding, “We help clients understand why certain outfits suit them and establish their own standards for style. It’s because we put the top priority in, not a one-time style makeover, but guiding clients toward sustainable, long-term style transformation.”Alphamonto views styling as a discipline that can be learned through logic and structure rather than an innate ‘sense.’ Clients learn the core logic of style, enabling them to independently build and refine their own look even after completing the three-month curriculum. Therefore, this program is not merely about external transformation but about building a sustainable style routine. In addition, Alphamonto tracks each client’s growth curve through its long-term management system, helping them achieve consistent style independence.Alphamonto is the only men’s styling brand in Korea that applies the precision of celebrity styling to everyday style transformation. All consultations are conducted one-on-one by experts who previously served as lead stylists for K-pop artists and actors. Drawing on their sophisticated styling expertise developed for stages and cameras, they deliver practical style improvements tailored to each client’s body type and personal taste.This expertise is also being demonstrated in practical applications. Alphamonto has served as a main sponsor for Seoul Fashion Week, styling numerous celebrities and strengthening its presence at the forefront of the K-fashion scene. The brand is also rapidly expanding public awareness through collaborations with dating reality shows and influencer co-creation content. In particular, participants who received styling from Alphamonto before appearing on shows have seen a noticeable rise in recognition afterward, establishing the brand as one synonymous with transforming style into image.At Alphamonto, clients’ style transformations are proven not by intuition but by data. To date, more than 85,000 high-engagement customer data entries have been accumulated and are managed through the company’s proprietary ERP system. For each session, data such as clients’ body types, preferences, outfit styles, and feedback are automatically labeled and learned by AI, enabling analysis of individual progress and style preference patterns.This data serves as a tool for quantitatively analyzing each client’s style transformation process. Through this, Alphamonto visualizes each client’s growth curve and transforms ‘intuitive change’ into ‘scientific data.’ In other words, it quantifies the direction and intensity behind the compliment “you look better,” and designs a sustainable self-care routine for each client.Alphamonto is expanding the styling market, once exclusive to celebrities, into a consulting market for everyday clients, transforming the ‘celebrity-only market’ into an ‘open market accessible to everyone.’ Through this structure, stylists can build stable careers, while the brand secures a sustainable quality management system supported by a verified pool of experts. Ultimately, Alphamonto is evolving beyond individual client transformations to redefine the standards of the styling industry.The CEO said, “K-style is no longer just an extension of the Korean Wave but is becoming an independent culture,” adding, “Our goal is to globalize the standard of men’s style management and establish Alphamonto as the benchmark people think of when they hear ‘K-fashion.’”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com