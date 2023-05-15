'EduSync,’ a company that connects educational spaces and learners through software

Gawon Kwon An, CEO of EduSync (Incubation company at Guri Youth Startup Support Center)



EduSync is a company that develops the electronic whiteboard–based learning space management solution, ‘ClassBoard.’ It was founded in June 2025 by CEO Gawon Kwon (23).“As the classroom environment changes and the content of lessons diversifies, the hardware environment has undergone rapid transformation. While teachers wish to introduce EdTech to enhance the quality of their classes, software that fits the school environment and can be effectively used in lessons is very rare in today’s market. As a result, classrooms that have been renovated with large budgets end up reverting to their previous state, failing to deliver value equivalent to the cost.”EduSync’s flagship product is the electronic whiteboard–based learning space management solution, ‘ClassBoard.’ It provides writing and mirroring synchronization features across electronic whiteboards, student tablets, and teacher web platforms, and supports both individual and group learning functions. On the administrative web platform, student and teacher accounts can be managed in an integrated manner, and statistics such as electronic whiteboard usage can be monitored.The strength of ClassBoard lies in its ability to use the features of electronic whiteboards 100%. Unlike traditional whiteboards, electronic whiteboards enable users to save and share written content and, most importantly, prepare lesson materials in advance. With conventional electronic whiteboards, teachers usually have to bring lesson materials on a USB drive or carry their laptops to class. In contrast, with ClassBoard, teachers can prepare lessons for each session in advance and even retrieve previously used whiteboard notes. It supports mirroring with up to 30 student tablets and provides solutions tailored to various classroom environments, including individual learning modes.Kwon is leveraging existing networks to develop new sales channels. The CEO plans to register the software on the School Marketplace and Nara Marketplace by the end of the year and promote the product at education fairs scheduled for early next year.What made CEO Kwon decide to start a company? “I was highly interested in the education market, and when I identified a growing demand for electronic whiteboard solutions, I decided to start the company after developing the solution to a certain level. The initial capital was funded with personal resources, and additional support was secured through selection for the Pre-Startup Package program. I haven’t received any investment yet, but I plan to attract funding in the future to support global expansion.”After founding the company, the CEO said, “I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when I see our product being used in the field just as we intended.”EduSync consists of four members, including the CEO, a lead developer, a full-stack developer, and a UI/UX designer. Regarding future plans, Kwon said, “We aim to secure a strong presence in the domestic B2G market and expand globally,” adding, “Moving forward, we will continue to identify new solutions needed in the education field and develop innovative products to transform educational environments.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com