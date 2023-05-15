‘Yeonhyang,’ a startup that provides customized fragrance solutions and products to develop scents tailored to each client’s needs

Jonghee Byun, CEO of Yeonhyang (Incubation company at Guri Youth Startup Support Center)



Its flagship brand, ‘Hermètic Art,’ embodies flavors and aromas that best harmonize with the unique character of tea

Through meticulous development, the products are designed with flexibility to adapt to various recipes

Yeonhyang is a company that provides customized fragrance solutions for product development, based on technology that recreates the taste and aroma of food. It was founded in April 2023 by CEO Jonghee Byun (34).“We go beyond providing simple fragrance solutions. With advanced technology and Yeonhyang’s unique sensibility, we design the essence of the flavors and aromas our clients envision, delivering distinctive value to their products. In addition, we introduced Hermètic Art, a premium tea brand that embodies Yeonhyang’s philosophy and technological expertise. Hermètic Art, meaning alchemy, draws inspiration from tarot cards infused with the alchemical philosophy and artistry of medieval Europe, developing products based on this concept and offering customers a journey through fragrance and a moment of tranquility in everyday life."Its flagship item is the premium blended tea ‘Hermètic Art.’ Hermètic Art was developed as a premium and elegant blended tea that captures the flavors and aromas, best harmonizing with the unique character of black tea. It dramatically reduces the astringency commonly associated with black tea, allowing even those who do not usually enjoy tea to savor it comfortably. In particular, it contains only about 30% of the caffeine found in coffee, making it an ideal alternative for those who wish to enjoy a delicious tea without the side effects of caffeine.Hermètic Art is a product developed with Yeonhyang’s proprietary technology, creating the most harmonious aromas and flavors to complement tea. From the moment the black tea sachet is opened before brewing to the subtle aftertaste that lingers afterward, it offers a luxurious journey of aroma. Furthermore, the use of only water-soluble ingredients prevents any oiliness on the surface, showcasing the clear and refined color of black tea and highlighting the natural beauty of the tea itself.“As a meticulously developed product, it has been designed to be flexibly applied to a variety of recipes. You can create your own special tea in various ways, such as with sparkling water, milk tea, or a highball, according to your personal taste. This versatility is another gift of experience that Hermètic Art offers.”CEO Byun focuses on communicating directly with customers and sharing experiences of flavor and aromas. Therefore, the company actively provides customers with opportunities to experience, taste, and smell Hermètic Art products firsthand through offline exhibitions and pop-up stores. In addition, it is expanding its presence in the B2B market by supplying products to various regular clients, including cafés, corporate break rooms, and beverage manufacturers. It also provides tea professionals with a differentiated competitive edge in their menu offerings.Hermètic Art is currently being exported to Thailand and is soon to be exported to India. Going forward, the company plans to continue its dynamic activities both domestically and internationally, sharing Yeonhyang’s philosophy and technology through fragrant experiences with people around the world.What made CEO Byun decide to start the company? “Based on the expertise I built over seven years working at a fragrance company, I founded Yeonhyang and launched the brand Hermètic Art to offer customers diverse experiences of fragrance. Today, fragrance is mainly perceived as being limited to cosmetics, such as perfumes or diffusers. However, I wanted to show that rich and diverse fragrance experiences are also possible in ‘food,’ which is most closely connected to our daily lives. Beyond the joy of tasting, tea was the medium that perfectly harmonized the sensory experiences offered by fragrance with my own philosophy and artistic vision. Through this tea, I hoped to offer busy modern people a fragrant moment of relaxation.”The startup funds were secured through severance pay as well as various support programs from organizations, such as the Korea Food Cluster Promotion Agency and the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology for SMEs and Startups. Regarding investment, it plans to collaborate not merely with financial investors but with those who possess global distribution networks. By combining Yeonhyang’s unique technology and outstanding product competitiveness with its capability to enter global markets, the company aims to create synergy for rapid market penetration and maximization of brand value.Regarding future plans, CEO Byun said, “Yeonhyang is currently focusing on expanding its product lineup to meet diverse customer needs,” adding, “We also plan to introduce caffeine-free products using chamomile and apple-mango flavored products for customers sensitive to caffeine.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com