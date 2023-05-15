‘PROPit,’ a startup that is developing AI-based SaaS for small and mid-sized commercial building management

Heonchang Lee, CEO of PROPit (Unicorn incubation company at DDM Youth Startup Center)



Helps make building management easier and more efficient

A key strength is that it was developed by a team with an exceptional understanding of the service and its customers

“PROPit is a company name that combines ‘Property’ and ‘IT.’ It embodies our vision to bring innovation to the property market through IT.”PROPit is a company developing AI-based SaaS for small and mid-sized commercial building management. It was founded in July 2024 by CEO Heonchang Lee (30).PROPit is a management platform for small and mid-sized commercial buildings, used by both property managers who handle building management on behalf of owners and building owners who manage their properties directly. It is a service like a building management assistant that helps make traditional, inefficient, and complex building management easier and more efficient.CEO Lee said, “Users can register the buildings they manage and oversee their lease contracts,” adding, “They can issue invoices for rent, maintenance fees, and utility costs, as well as manage related documentation, accounting processes, and overall income and expenses.”“PROPit has the advantage of being developed by a team with an exceptional understanding of both the platform service and its customers. Before this venture, we had experience founding and operating a platform service company through to its exit, and one of our team members has worked in the real estate asset management and operations industry for over 10 years. As a result, we have a deeper understanding than anyone else of how a platform service should be implemented and what features are truly needed from the perspective of clients managing buildings.”PROPit’s main targets are property management companies, facility management firms, and real estate agencies that handle building management on behalf of owners, as well as building owners who manage their properties directly. CEO Lee said, “We are currently communicating with them through various offline channels,” adding, “After developing the MVP, we plan to enter the market in earnest through our existing network.”PROPit is composed of a total of eight members, including team members who previously worked together during the CEO's time at Glosign and newly joined real estate experts for this venture.Regarding future plans, Lee said, “We plan to expand PROPit into an integrated service that encompasses all related functions, rather than remaining just a building management platform,” adding, “We will first focus on platform validation, launch, and advancement to secure customer and building data nationwide, and later use this foundation to expand into large-scale businesses such as property brokerage, facility management bidding, and bank loan linkage.”“The real estate market, especially the commercial property sector, can be described as a highly closed market. Our ultimate goal is to digitalize and innovate such a market. Through our experience and expertise, we aim to add IT to property and create PROPit, meaning profit, for the company, our customers, and society as a whole.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com