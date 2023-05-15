‘Prompt Town,’ a company that developed the AI-based design tool ‘Piix’ for product designers

Jinuk Seo, CEO of Prompt Town (Unicorn incubation company at DDM Youth Startup Center)



Focusing on addressing product designers’ pain points by breaking down inefficiencies into more specific issues

Also developed additional platforms such as ‘Smoody’ and ‘FizzArc’

Prompt Town is a startup engaged in software development and supply. It was founded in December 2023 by CEO Jinuk Seo (36).

The CEO said, “Prompt Town was founded not just to advance technology, but to explore ways for people to gain more tangible benefits and maximize work efficiency through it,” adding, “We started from the belief that technology should not merely replace human labor, but provide better tools that enhance both creativity and productivity.”

Prompt Town further refined its vision by expanding and advancing its product lineup into three specialized solutions designed to address challenges across different markets.

First, ‘Piix’ is an AI-based design tool for product designers. As an extended version of Crev AI, it goes beyond the existing broad scope to focus on solving chronic issues in the field of ‘product’ design, specifically inefficiencies arising from repetitive revision processes, by breaking down these pain points into more specific areas. It enables designers to quickly generate drafts from sketches, maintain stylistic consistency, and support partial revisions, providing an environment where they can focus more on the essence of creativity.

Second, ‘Smoody’ is a hybrid AI platform optimized for corporate environments. “We define this not as simple software, but as a new concept of hiring specialized ‘AI employees’ for each field through a subscription model. Since it is installed directly on the company’s internal server in an on-premise format, data can be completely protected without any external leakage, and specialized agents in fields such as law, finance, and education can be flexibly utilized for the required period.”

Third, ‘FizzArc’ is an AI portrait artwork brand that captures and commemorates shining moments of your life. Embodying the philosophy of ‘archiving (Arc) the sparkling (Fizz) moments,’ the brand uses AI to create lifelike artworks with up to 98% realism, turning customers’ precious moments into pieces that vividly capture emotion. It aims to go beyond simple memorabilia by offering one-of-a-kind gifts that embody each individual’s story and emotions.

Each product holds a distinct competitive edge in the market. The strength of Piix lies in its focus not merely on image generation, but on delivering tangible value through ‘workflow reduction’ for professional designers. Its core strength lies in the efficient support for the entire design process to maximize productivity.

“Smoody presents a fundamentally different paradigm from existing AI tools. It offers everything from the concept of hiring ‘AI employees’ with expertise in specific fields, to ‘complete security’ through on-premise hardware that operates without an internet connection and physical security keys, and ‘cost efficiency’ by allowing subscriptions only for the required period without high initial costs. It also allows users to give work instructions through natural conversation without requiring complex prompt knowledge, making it highly accessible to anyone without technical barriers. FizzArc’s strength lies in its ‘emotional value’ and ‘storytelling.’ Based on the clear brand philosophy of ‘preserving the shining moments of life forever,’ it offers heartfelt ‘artworks.’ Through this, it offers a unique brand experience that goes beyond consumer goods by capturing individual stories, while also achieving production efficiency through AI design automation.”

Prompt Town is executing multidimensional and in-depth marketing strategies tailored to each product’s characteristics and target customers.

FizzArc is developing a multifaceted promotional strategy centered on online, emotion-driven content marketing. It is preparing collaborations with influential influencers, promotions of new movies, and in-house social media events, while also planning to expand customer touchpoints through partnerships with various associations and institutions.

Regarding future plans, CEO Seo said, “Our goal goes beyond simply making each product successful, aiming instead to redefine how AI technology delivers real value to various industries and individual lives,” adding, “To achieve this, we have recently decided on a major business expansion.”

Date of Establishment: December 2023

Main Business: Software development and supply, AI-based design solutions, subscription-based AI platforms, and AI artwork creation

Achievements: (Mar 2023) Pre-startup package, (May 2023) Large-scale AI utilization support project, (Jul 2023) ICT + Content startup support program, (Dec 2023) Corporate establishment / seed investment, (Mar 2024) 2024 K-Unicorn Academy, (Jul 2024) Ministry of SMEs and Startups TIPS / Daegu-type TIPS, (Sep 2024) 2024 ABB Promising venture & high-growth company, (Sep 2024) Certified venture company, (Dec 2024) Commercial launch of Crev AI and Kiri AI, (Jan 2025) Participation in CES and business diversification, designated as a data voucher supplier, (Feb 2025) Registered as an industrial design specialized company, (May 2025) Selected as a 2025 Suseong Alpha City ABB preliminary high-growth company, (Jun 2025) Establishment of an affiliated research institute

reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com