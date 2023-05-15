‘FREENI,’ a company that is creating a world where everyone can freely enjoy desserts

Jung Yi Seo, CEO of FREENI (Unicorn incubation company at DDM Youth Startup Center)



You can make a rich, café-style dessert anytime, anywhere, just by mixing it with milk or soy milk

It’s designed to be high in protein, rich in dietary fiber, and low in sugar, allowing you to enjoy delicious desserts more conveniently

FREENI is a company that creates a healthy dessert brand centered on health, convenience, and versatility, offering a sweet sense of freedom. It was founded in July 2024 by CEO Jung Yi Seo (27).Its flagship product is the chia seed cream pudding powder, ‘FREENI.’ With just one pack of FREENI, you can make a rich, café-style dessert anytime, anywhere, simply by mixing it with milk or soy milk. FREENI is also designed to be high in protein, rich in dietary fiber, and low in sugar, allowing people to enjoy delicious desserts more conveniently and without guilt.“Many healthy desserts have limitations in taste or convenience, but FREENI offers a rich, ‘whipped-cream-like texture’ despite being a healthy dessert, and as a ‘powder type,’ it also provides excellent portability and convenience. That’s what truly sets it apart. As a result, even busy office workers or those on a diet can easily enjoy a healthy sweetness for themselves anytime, anywhere.”At the early stage of the business, CEO Jung created a mock website to conduct market research and directly observe customer responses. She carefully reflected on each individual’s feedback and continued making improvements. The experience she gained from her customers became the driving force behind what FREENI is today. After that, she systematically learned and implemented marketing strategies through various startup support programs, mentoring, and training. Currently, she particularly focuses on content marketing centered around Instagram. Through Reels and brand story content, she communicates authentically with customers and promotes FREENI’s unique healthy sweetness.What made CEO Jung decide to start the company? “I’ve always loved food since I was young, so I majored in culinary arts starting in high school. However, I always struggled with dieting and had a strong desire to create food that wouldn’t cause stress or weight gain, something that people could enjoy deliciously without guilt, a ‘stress-free, non-fattening, delicious food.’ My older sister always struggled with her diet because of a milk allergy, and FREENI was born from the combination of my own needs and my sister’s challenges. I started the business with startup funding I received from Iksan City and the New Business Startup Academy, and have been growing the company ever since.”Jung currently focuses on directly observing customer feedback and strengthening both the product and the brand. However, she plans to consider strategic investment in the future to improve cost structure and ensure a stable supply of products to a wider range of customers.Since starting the business, CEO Jung said, “What gives me the greatest sense of fulfillment is that my sister, who couldn’t eat the desserts I love because of her allergy, can now enjoy them freely,” adding, “Seeing my family’s happiness gave me great strength. Whenever I receive messages from customers who have shared the same struggles, saying, ‘It’s delicious, thank you,’ I realize that FREENI can be more than just a product, but a small joy that can change someone’s life.”Regarding her future plans, CEO Jung said, “My goal is to expand FREENI beyond being just a healthy snack into a culture where everyone can freely enjoy delicious desserts,” adding, “We will continue developing shelf-stable desserts that can be easily enjoyed anytime and anywhere, beyond our current chia seed cream pudding.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com