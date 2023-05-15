‘HEARTPLANET,’ a startup that creates products allowing people to experience eco-friendly values in everyday life

YOANNA LEE, CEO of Heart Planet Company (Unicorn incubation company at DDM Youth Startup Center)



“We started with upcycling-based camping chairs and blankets, but recently we’ve been expanding our items into the lifestyle and fashion sectors. With products that blur the boundaries between camping and everyday life, we aim to help more people experience eco-friendly values in their daily lives.”HEARTPLANET is a startup that produces nature-friendly products. It was founded in August 2022 by CEO YOANNA LEE (28).Lee said, “HEARTPLANET is a business that realizes social value through sustainable products and services,” adding, “We offer a variety of eco-friendly camping goods and products based on upcycling.”“The company’s goal goes beyond simply selling products. We focus on fulfilling environmental protection and social responsibility. HEARTPLANET aims to promote a sustainable lifestyle, with a mission to offer customers a better future through eco-friendly products. Based on this mission, we continue to bring innovative ideas to life to address ever-changing consumer trends and environmental issues.”Lee emphasized that the core competitiveness of HEARTPLANET lies in sustainability. “We go beyond simply using eco-friendly materials by collaborating with local small manufacturers to realize social value. Another strength lies in our brand mood. The ‘Western chic’ aesthetic that our brand pursues showcases a distinct identity that sets it apart from conventional outdoor brands. Lastly, our strength lies in global scalability. We have been gaining attention from international buyers through recognition at CES and other global exhibitions.”HEARTPLANET is expanding its online presence through its official website (jinshim kr) and various platforms. In addition, the brand is creating immersive experiences through festival and event booths in offline settings. The company is also opening B2B channels through public design projects and collaborations with cafés and resorts.“Up to now, we have grown based on our own sales and government support programs. As we look to further expand into the fashion and lifestyle sectors, we are exploring collaboration opportunities with strategic investors. However, rather than seeking mere financial investment, we are looking for partners who can share and align with our brand’s values and direction.”HEARTPLANET is currently managed by CEO Lee, along with a CFO and a small team of interns and collaborating designers. “We collaborate with local small manufacturers and external experts on a project basis when needed, and we plan to strengthen our R&D and design teams as we expand our fashion line in the future.”Regarding her future plans, the CEO stated, “In the short term, our goal is to successfully establish our fashion and lifestyle products in the market. For the mid to long term, we aim to become a sustainable global brand.” adding, “We want our products to transcend mere camping items and become symbols of environmental responsibility and a new lifestyle.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com