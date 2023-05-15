[Korea Health Industry Development Institute 2025 Startup Scale-Up Package Selected Company] Minho Lee, CEO of NEOALI

‘NEOALI’, a startup that develops high-end, AI-technology-based products



Founded on university lab AI technology, NEOALI launched B2B businesses in insurance, finance, and manufacturing

Developed an on-device document work assistant that uses AI technology to deliver top performance at minimal cost

NEOALI is a company founded on university lab AI technology. The company has developed B2C products based on high-end AI technology and is now expanding its B2B business into insurance, finance, and manufacturing. The company was founded in January 2019 by CEO Minho Lee.NEOALI’s flagship products include on-device AI document work assistants (SamuGen and LayGen) and the AI B2B solution Manual Sense for insurance, finance, and manufacturing, as well as ontology AI solutions.NEOALI developed on-device document work assistants that eliminate concerns about personal information leaks and security. These assistants use EVE AI (Economic, Versatile, and Excellent AI) technology to deliver top performance at a minimal cost. This has enabled the company to bundle and sell AI software with domestic and international PC vendors, such as Jooyontech, Withus Computer, and JP IK, as well as with public institutions, including the Republic of Korea Army, the Student Aid Foundation, and the Korea Expressway Corporation.Using a world-class document parser recognized by Intel, NEOALI supplies Manual Sense and ontology AI solutions to the manufacturing sector (Shipbuilding S&SYS) and the insurance and finance sector (Kyobo Life, Shinhan Life, NH Life, KB Securities, etc).NEOALI’s competitive edge lies in its superior technological capabilities. Accurate on-device understanding and generation of complex documents requires core technologies, such as knowledge parsers, ontology design, and orchestration. NEOALI’s technology is so advanced that it won first place in Intel’s On-Device AI Global Challenge.Office Suites is a document understanding and generation solution that enables the secure use of AI in institutions and organizations that are sensitive to security and privacy issues. Key customers include defense organizations, enterprises, and educational institutions. FunAI Suites targets younger generations who want to create and enjoy new content. Subscription or licensing agreements are underway with various chatbot companies. It is also developing a platform for content creation and distribution.NEOALI has received strategic investments from the Korea Technology Finance Corporation and NCSOFT and is currently in discussions with a manufacturing AI company regarding strategic investment.NEOALI consists of 17 members, half of whom are KAIST alumni, and the rest of whom are former students of Lee.Regarding future plans, Lee stated, “We plan to pursue B2B business by forming strategic partnerships with companies that have already captured the market and established demand channels,” adding, “We want to use the funds raised to introduce our products to the world through B2C business.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com